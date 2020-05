View this post on Instagram

Betti bought a bit of butter 🤷🏻‍♀️ bhai phirse nahi hopaya 🤦🏻‍♀️ #tonguetwister #shekharsuman @adhyayansuman @shekhusuman

A post shared by Maera Mishra (@maeramishra) on May 1, 2020 at 7:34am PDT