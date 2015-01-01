पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'फिलहाल 2' की शूटिंग शुरू:नूपुर सेनन ने अक्षय कुमार के साथ 'फिलहाल 2' के सेट पर मनाया जन्मदिन, बोलीं- मेरे लिए इससे बेहतर बर्थडे गिफ्ट नहीं हो सकता

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कृति सेनन की बहन नूपुर सेनन ने मंगलवार को 'फिलहाल 2' के सेट पर अक्षय कुमार के साथ अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट किया। अपने बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन की फोटो नूपुर ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी शेयर की। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि वे अक्षय कुमार के साथ अपने अगले गाने 'फिलहाल 2' की शूटिंग शुरू कर रही हैं। इससे पहले नूपुर और अक्षय 2019 में म्यूजिक वीडियो 'फिलहाल' में नजर आए थे। यह सॉन्ग भी बी प्राक ने गाया था।

नूपुर ने फोटो शेयर कर लिखा, एक एक्टर के तौर पर यह मेरा पहला वर्किंग बर्थडे है। मेरा दिल भर आया है और मैं इस तरह के टेलेंटेड एनर्जी के साथ अपना खास दिन बिताने के लिए बहुत आभारी हूं। मेरे लिए इससे बेहतर बर्थडे गिफ्ट नहीं हो सकता कि मैं सेट पर कैमरा का सामने हूं। आज से 'फिलहाल 2' की जर्नी शुरू होती है। बता दें कि अक्षय ने जनवरी 2020 में ही इस सॉन्ग का ऐलान किया था। लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से इस गाने की शूटिंग को रद्द कर दिया गया था। नूपुर के बर्थडे पर उनकी बहन कृति सेनन ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर कर उन्हें विश किया।

