पैरालिसिस स्ट्रोक:एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा लकवे का शिकार हुईं, 2 दिन के अंदर 3 अस्पताल बदले; महंगे इलाज के कारण अब सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती

मुंबई23 मिनट पहलेलेखक: किरण जैन
एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा को गुरुवार (10 दिसंबर) रात पैरालिसिस स्ट्रोक आया था। उसी वक्त उन्हें तुरंत मुंबई के कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। हालांकि दूसरे दिन उन्हें कूपर अस्पताल में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया। एक्ट्रेस के मैनेजर अश्वनी शुक्ला ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान बताया कि उनकी तबियत में सुधार ना आने की वजह से अब शिखा को सरकारी अस्पताल KEM में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया है।

महंगे इलाज के कारण शिखा को सरकारी अस्पताल में किया शिफ्ट
अश्वनी शुक्ला ने बताया, "कूपर अस्पताल में उन्हें आराम नहीं मिल रहा था और इसलिए उन्हें गवर्नमेंट अस्पताल KEM में शिफ्ट किया गया। जहां न्यूरोलॉजी का एक बड़ा डिपार्टमेंट है। मुंबई के डिप्टी म्युनिसिपल कमिश्नर चंद्रशेखर छोरे ने इसकी पूरी व्यवस्था कराई। शिखा पिछले 6 महीने से कोविड मरीजों की सेवा कर रही थीं। इसलिए कमिश्नर इस केस को पर्सनली हैंडल कर रहे हैं। शिखा के इलाज के लिए 2 दिन में ये तीसरा अस्पताल होगा। जिस दिन उन्हें स्ट्रोक आया था। तब हम उन्हें तुरंत कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल ले गए थे। हालांकि वह अस्पताल का खर्चा हम नहीं उठा सकते हैं। वह एक लक्जरी फाइव स्टार अस्पताल है। जिसका ट्रीटमेंट बहुत ही महंगा है। हम उसी रात उन्हें कूपर अस्पताल ले आए थे। सरकारी अस्पताल में शिफ्ट करने की वजह बस यही है की यहां का ट्रीटमेंट सस्ता है।"

पैरालिसिस के कारण शिखा का चेहरा भी थोड़ा टेढ़ा हो गया है
शिखा की तबियत के बारे में अश्वनी ने आगे बताया, "पैरालिसिस के कारण उनके शरीर का दाहिना भाग पूरी तरह से प्रभावित हुआ है। वे अपना हाथ और पैर भी नहीं उठा पा रही हैं। उनका चेहरा भी थोड़ा टेढ़ा हो गया है। बस दुआ कर रहे हैं की वह जल्द से जल्द ठीक हो जाएं।"

दुआ कर रही हूं की मेरी बेटी जल्द से जल्द ठीक हो जाए
बता दें कि, जिस वक्त शिखा को पैरालिसिस स्ट्रोक आया था। तब उनके घर में उनके साथ उनकी मां शोभा देवी थीं। दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत के दौरान शोभा देवी ने बताया, "मेरी बेटी पिछले 6 महीनों से कोविड मरीजों की मदद कर रही थी। किसे पता था उसे ये दिन देखना पड़ेगा। वे खुद भी कोरोना संक्रमित हो गईं थी। उसने 22 अक्टूबर को अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज लिया था। तब से वे घर पर ही थीं। जिस रात उसे स्ट्रोक आया उस शाम भी हमने साथ में खाना खाया और सब कुछ बिलकुल सही था और अचानक से ये हादसा हो गया। दुआ कर रही हूं की मेरी बेटी के साथ जल्द से जल्द सब सही हो जाए।" बता दें कि एक्ट्रेस शिखा मल्होत्रा एक सर्टिफाइड नर्स भी हैं। कोरोना महामारी और लॉकडाउन के दौरान उन्होंने मुंबई के जोगेश्वरी स्थित 'हिंदू हृदय सम्राट ट्रोमा सेंटर' में एक नर्स के तौर पर कोरोना के मरीजों की सेवा की थी।

