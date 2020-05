View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother's Day !!! * WATCH TILL END *to all the mommies everywhere! But my mommie strongest, bestest, prettiest, cleverest, mostest flexible, scarily honest ,quickest cook (ya your mommy can maybe be a better cook but no one can beat my mom's speed)😋 . The wind beneath my wings, in this case my wings 😁😁😁🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️ . Thank u for the genes mamaaa 😘😘😘 #iknowitstomorrowbutigotexcitedsoimputtingituptodayonly #icantdothisaasanbutnowican #mothersday #adahsharma #happymothersday #noididnotforgetmydayghterRadhaSharma #100yearsofAdahsharma

