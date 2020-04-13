View this post on Instagram

Tag all your friends who should make this and then tag me so I can see what u guys maade 😁 . Again DO NOT go out of your house...but if you have to for emergencies then you must wear a mask. If you don't have a mask ,now you do ! . 3 Home made masks I've put on the YouTube channel (link in bio) the fake Adah Sharma's channel (there are several) all pop up and they have lots and lots of subscribers 🙈🤣 #coronamask #corona #adahsharma

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:30am PDT