लॉकडाउन फन / अदा शर्मा ने एक मिनट में बनाया पुराने मोजे से मास्क, फैंस के साथ शेयर किया ट्यूटोरियल

Adah Sharma is making masks with her old socks, shared a tutorial with fans
Adah Sharma is making masks with her old socks, shared a tutorial with fans

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 13, 2020, 12:32 PM IST

मुंंबई. देश में लगातार कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते बाजार में सेनिटाइजर और मास्क की कमी आती जा रही है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ बिना मास्क पहने घर से निकलने की भी मनाई है। ऐसे में एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा अपने फैंस को ही घर पर मास्क बनाना सिखा रही हैं। अदा ने ये काम पुराने कपड़ों से नहीं बल्कि पुराने मोजे से किया है। 

अदा शर्मा ने हाल ही में एक ट्यूटोरियल वीडियो शेयर किया है। इसमें अदा मोजे को काटकर मास्क बना रही हैं। अपने क्रिएटिव आइडिया से अदा ने महज एक मिनट में ही बिना किसी झंझट और सिलाई के इसे तैयार कर लिया है। उन्होंने वीडियो में बताया कि वो अपने 7 इमेजनरी ब्वॉयफ्रेंड्स के लिए भी मास्क तैयार करेंगी।

वीडियो शेयर करते हुए अदा लिखती हैं, 'बिना मास्क के अपने घरों से बाहर ना जाएं। मगर किसी एमर्जेंसी से आपको जाना पड़ता है तो मास्क जरुर पहनें। और अगर मास्क नहीं हैं तो आप बनाओ'।

कमांडो 3 एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव हैं। अदा लॉकडाउन के दौरान भी अपने फैंस को बेहतरीन वीडियोज और फोटो से एंटरटेन कर रही हैं। उन्होंने हाल ही में एक और वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें वो हुस्न है सुहाना गाने पर जमकर डांस कर रही हैं।

Tag all your Pizza loving friends 🍕❤️ THROWBACK SUNDAY What's the first thing you are going to eat after the lockdown? . My 4 month aniversary ! I've been clean ! I thought I'd share this throwback video once I complete 3 months without pizza in my life but I'm proud to say it has been 4 months...this was my last pizza after shoot in the hotel room before which I made this resolution and did our last dance together and broke up in December 2019. Dop on this @snehal_uk 😘 . This video is only for your entertainment. I'm Adah Sharma ...and I am an addict and I don't know till when I will be able stretch my self control 🙈 p.s. tu yaad aaya hai aaj phir 🍕😍😅 . Double p.s. tu yaad aaya has got sooo many millions and so much love ...go check out the farsi and pashto versions of the song also #sundayfunday #throwbacksunday

