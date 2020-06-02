दैनिक भास्करJun 02, 2020, 05:20 PM IST
मुंबई. चुलबुली एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा कुछ ना कुछ नया करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर उसका वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने एक नया वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया, जिसमें वे घर की छत पर रस्सी के जरिए जिम्नास्टिक करती नजर आ रही हैं। रस्सी को उन्होंने घर के पास मौजूद पेड़ से बांधा था। इसके जरिए उन्होंने बताया कि वे रात को किस तरह सोती हैं।
इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'ये उन सभी लोगों के लिए हैं जिन्हें रात को सोने में कठिनाई होती है, साथ ही उन सबके लिए भी जो दिन में नींद महसूस करते हैं... हर रात इस तरह सोना शुरू करें और आपके जीवन की सारी समस्याएं हल हो जाएंगी।'
बोलीं- कौवे आपके साथ लटकना चाहेंगे
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'पोस्ट स्क्रिप्ट: मैं इस बात का वादा नहीं कर सकती कि जब आप ऐसा करते हैं लोग आपसे आकर्षित होंगे या नहीं... लेकिन कौवे निश्चित रूप से आपके साथ लटकना चाहेंगे।' साथ ही उन्होंने लिखा, 'इस वीडियो को अपने उन सभी दोस्तों को भी टैग करें जिन्हें इस तरह सोना चाहिए।' #100yearsofAdahSharma #mondaymotivation मंगलवार को #tuesdaymotivation
इससे पहले कपड़े सुखाती नजर आई थीं
इससे पिछले वीडियो में अदा मार्शल आर्ट्स करते हुए कपड़े सुखाती नजर आई थीं। इसका क्रेडिट उन्होंने फिल्म 'कमांडो' के को-स्टार विद्युत जामवाल को दिया था। इसे शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा था, 'एक लड़की को देखा तो ऐसा लगा, भावना रेड्डी (अदा की मां) की स्टाइल में। विद्युत देव सिंह जामवाल ने मुझे सिखाया है कि क्वारैंटाइन में वॉशिंग मशीन कम ड्रायर कैसे बनते हैं। दुनिया का सबसे अच्छा कमांडो। बेस्ट शेफ, बेस्ट मार्शल आर्टिस्ट और ये मेरा बेस्ट फ्रेंड भी बन गया है'।
इसलिए हर पोस्ट में लिखती हैं #अदाशर्माके100साल
अदा अपनी हर पोस्ट के साथ हैशटैग लगाते हुए #अदाशर्माके100साल जरूर लिखती हैं। इसबारे में उन्होंने साल 2020 की शुरुआत में बताया था। उनके मुताबिक उन्होंने हॉरर फिल्म 1920 से अपना डेब्यू किया था और 1920 से 2020 के बीच का फासला 100 सालों का है, इसलिए वे ये मानती हैं कि उनके डेब्यू को 100 साल हो चुके हैं। इसलिए वे अदा शर्मा के 100 साल लिखती हैं।