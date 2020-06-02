View this post on Instagram

Tag all your friends who should sleep like this 😁💪♥️ . . . This is for everyone who has difficulty sleeping at night, for those who feel sleepy in the day...start sleeping like this every night and all your life problems will be solved 😁🙃💪 . . P.S. I can't promise humans being attracted to you when you do this...but crows will definitely want to come hang with u #100yearsofAdahSharma #mondaymotivation on a Tuesday #tuesdaymotivation 🤸🤸🤸

