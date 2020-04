View this post on Instagram

TAG all your friends who should eat this Khayali Pulao 😁😁😁Or someone who wants to lose weight . . In a lot of my recent interviews I've said I think I've lost weight in this lockdown because I'm eating my own cooking ... If you want to lose weight u should try this recipe ♥️ . . . The cuckoo was on chutti today and the kites wanted to be part of the video so that's the screeching whistling sound u can hear #happysunday #nowyouknowwhyiwantamanwhomakesrounddosas #100yearsofAdahsharma #1920to2020 #cookingvideo #cookinginquarantine #corona #adahsharma #imadethechefshatwithleftoverpaintingcanvasandbubblewrapthatwaslyingathome #ifyoureadallthehashtagsiwillreplytoyourcommentbutyouhavetoproveyoudidbymakingupanotherlonghashtag

A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Apr 19, 2020 at 8:31am PDT