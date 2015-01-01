पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्टर की आपबीती:अध्ययन सुमन ने कहा- शुरुआती दिनों में मुझे विनर होने के चलते टारगेट किया गया, बहुत रोड़े अटकाए गए

हाल ही में वेबसीरीज आश्रम में नजर आए अध्ययन सुमन ने कहा है कि उनका नाम ऐसे लोगों के साथ जोड़ा गया, जिनके साथ वो अपना नाम जुड़ना पसंद नहीं करते थे। शेखर सुमन के बेटे अध्ययन ने कहा कि उनका नाम जोड़े जाने की वजह से लोगों के मन में गलत धारणाएं बनीं। कंगना और महाराष्ट्र सरकार के विवाद, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ड्रग्स मामले के बाद अध्ययन सुर्खियों में आए थे। कुछ साल पहले उन्होंने अपनी पूर्व गर्लफ्रैंड कंगना रनोट पर ड्रग्स लेने और फिजिकल असॉल्ट का आरोप लगाया था।

मैं अपने भय और निराशा पर बहुत बात कर चुका
अध्ययन ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, "मुझे लगता है कि मैं अपने भय और निराशा के बारे में बहुत ज्यादा बात कर चुका हूं। इस बात को हमेशा इससे जोड़ा जाता है कि काम नहीं हो रहा है। बीते सालों में काफी कुछ हुआ। कई ऐसे लोगों से मेरा नाम जोड़कर धारणाएं बनाई गईं, जिनके साथ नाम जुड़ना मैं पसंद नहीं करता। इतने सालों में जो मेरे साथ हुआ, वो एक शानदार जर्नी रही है।'

मुझे हमेशा निशाना बनाया गया-अध्ययन
उन्होंने कहा, "एक विनर होने के नाते मुझे निशाना बनाया गया। उन लोगों को ये तथ्य पसंद नहीं है कि आप एक विजेता हो। इसी फैक्ट ने मुझे करियर की शुरुआत में बहुत सारी परेशानियां दीं, रोड़े अटकाए गए। हालांकि, यही वह वजह है, जिसके चलते मैं उन लोगों को गलत साबित कर पाया और वापस लौटा। इंडस्ट्री के उन लोगों का नाम लेना शालीनता नहीं होगी।"

