आदित्य-श्वेता की शादी:उदित नारायण के बेटे की शादी के फंक्शन शुरू, सोशल मीडिया पर रोका सेरेमनी की फोटो वायरल

36 मिनट पहले
आदित्य नारायण और श्वेता अग्रवाल की रोका सेरेमनी की वह फोटो, जो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है।

उदित नारायण के बेटे आदित्य नारायण की शादी के फंक्शन शुरू हो गए हैं। बुधवार को उनकी और श्वेता अग्रवाल की रोका सेरेमनी की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई। इसमें कपल अपने पैरेंट्स के साथ नजर आ रहा है। लगभग एक दशक तक साथ रहने के बाद हाल ही में कपल ने शादी का ऐलान किया था।

दिसंबर में होगी आदित्य- श्वेता की शादी

मंगलवार को आदित्य ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा था, "हम शादी करने जा रहे हैं। मैं सबसे लकी हूं, जिसे श्वेता मिली। मेरी सोलमेट, 11 साल पहले और अब हम फाइनली दिसंबर में शादी कर रहे हैं। हम दोनों बेहद निजी लोग हैं और मानते हैं कि किसी की निजी जिंदगी को निजी रखना सबसे अच्छा है। शादी की तैयारियों के लिए सोशल मीडिया से ब्रेक ले रहा हूं। आपसे दिसंबर में मिलूंगा।"

बेटे का फैसला सुन हैरान रह गए थे उदित

उदित नारायण ने दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में कहा था, "मुझे याद है कि 31 अगस्त को आदित्य मेरे पास आया और कहा कि पापा मैंने शादी करने का फैसला कर लिया है। सुनकर मैं चौंक तो गया। लेकिन उसे अपनी बात रखने का मौका दिया। फिर आदित्य ने मुझे श्वेता के बारे में बताया कि वह उसे 10 साल से जानता है और उसे अपना लाइफ पार्टनर बनाना चाहता है। मैंने उसे सिर्फ एक बात कही कि आगे चलकर कुछ हो जाए तो मां - बाप को दोष मत देना।"

जब श्वेता ने ठुकरा दिया था आदित्य का ऑफर

आदित्य और श्वेता ने 2010 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म 'शापित' में साथ काम किया था और यहीं से उनका रिलेशनशिप शुरू हुआ था। एक इंटरव्यू में आदित्य ने बताया था कि 'शापित' के सेट पर जब उन्होंने श्वेता से साथ में लंच करने के लिए पूछा था तो एक्ट्रेस ने उनका ऑफर ठुकरा दिया था।

बकौल आदित्य, "फिर मेरी मां ने उससे कहा कि तुम दोनों को साथ में लंच करना चाहिए, क्योंकि तुम फिल्म कर रहो। इसलिए हम ओशिवारा के 5 स्पाइस रेस्त्रां में गए। वहां वह 30 मिनट तक मुंह फुलाके बैठी रही। जैसे कि उसे मेरी जिंदगी में कोई इंटरेस्ट न हो। बहुत बड़ी मेहरबानी की थी मेरे सामने बैठके।"

आदित्य ने आगे कहा, "मुझे बहुत अच्छे से याद है कि उसने मुझे पहली बार तब पसंद किया था, जब उसने फैमिली मेंबर्स के साथ मेरी बॉन्डिंग देखी। तब उसे अहसास हुआ कि मैं फैमिली मैन हूं।"

बैंकरप्ट होने का बयान देकर चर्चा में रहे आदित्य

पिछले महीने आदित्य तब खूब चर्चा में रहे थे, जब उनका एक पुराना इंटरव्यू मीडिया में वायरल हुआ था। इसमें उन्होंने खुद के बैंकरप्ट होने की बात कही थी। आदित्य ने कहा था कि लॉकडाउन में उनकी सेविंग खर्च हो चुकी है और उनके खाते में सिर्फ 18 हजार रुपए बचे हैं।

हालांकि, दैनिक भास्कर से खास बातचीत में आदित्य ने सफाई दी थी कि उन्होंने यह बयान मजाकिया अंदाज में दिया था। आदित्य ने कहा था कि उनके पास पैसे और काम की कोई कमी नहीं है।

