पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वेडिंग बेल्स:आदित्य नारायण ने गर्लफ्रैंड श्वेता के साथ पहली तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए सोशल मीडिया से दूर होने का किया ऐलान, दिसंबर में होगी शादी

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आदित्य नारायण ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी शादी का ऐलान किया है। अपनी गर्लफ्रैंड श्वेता अग्रवाल के साथ एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए बताया है कि वे अगले महीने शादी करने वाले हैं। श्वेता और आदित्य का रिश्ता फिल्म शापित के दौरान जुड़ा था। वे दोनों करीब 10 दस साल से रिलेशनशिप में हैं।

आदित्य ने लिखा- निजी लाइफ को निजी रखना अच्छा
आदित्य ने पोस्ट में लिखा-हम शादी करने जा रहे हैं। मैं सबसे लकी हूं जिसे श्वेता मिली। मेरी सोलमेट, 11 साल पहले और अब हम फाइनली दिसंबर में शादी कर रहे हैं। हम दोनों बेहद निजी लोग हैं और मानते हैं कि किसी की निजी ज़िंदगी को निजी रखना सबसे अच्छा है। शादी की तैयारियों के लिए सोशल मीडिया से ब्रेक ले रहा हूं। आपसे दिसंबर में मिलूंगा। कहा था- कभी न कभी तो मिलोगे कहीं पे हमको यकीन है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें56 दिन में 4.77 लाख एक्टिव केस घटे, इस रफ्तार से दिसंबर तक बिल्कुल डाउन हो सकता है ग्राफ - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें