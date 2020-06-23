दैनिक भास्करJun 23, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या के बाद फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में नेपोटिज्म, गैंगबाजी और बुलिंग को लेकर शुरू हुई बहस अब म्यूजिक माफिया तक पहुंच गई है। सोनू निगम के बाद सिंगर अदनान सामी और अलिशा चिनॉय ने भी इंडस्ट्री के म्यूजिक माफिया के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई है। अदनान ने सोमवार रात को सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट करते हुए भारतीय फिल्म और म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में आमूलचूल परिवर्तन की जरूरत को बताया।
अदनान सामी ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, 'भारतीय फिल्म और संगीत उद्योग को गंभीरता के साथ एक बहुत बड़े उठापटक की जरूरत है। विशेषकर संगीत, नए गायकों, वरिष्ठ गायकों, म्यूजिक कंपोजर्स और म्यूजिक प्रोड्यूसर्स के मामले में, जिनका बुरी तरह शोषण हो रहा है। या तो उनकी तानाशाही सहो, या फिर तुम बाहर... 'रचनात्मकता' को वे लोग नियंत्रित कर रहे हैं, जिनके पास ना तो 'रचनात्मकता' का कोई सुराग है, फिर भी वे भगवान बनने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं??'
हम लोगों को क्या दे रहे हैं सिर्फ रीमेक और रीमिक्स
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'ईश्वर की कृपा से भारत में हमारे पास 1.33 अरब लोग हैं, क्या उन्हें देने के लिए हमारे पास सिर्फ रीमेक और रीमिक्स ही हैं? भगवान की खातिर इसे रोकें और वास्तव में प्रतिभाशाली नए और अनुभवी कलाकारों को सांस लेने दें और खुद को संगीतमयी और सिनेमाई रचनात्मकता से शांति दें।'
कुछ लोगों ने खुद को स्वयंभू भगवान मान लिया
'आपके पास ऐसे मूवी और म्यूजिक 'माफिया' हैं, जिन्होंने बड़े घमंड के साथ अपने आप को स्वयंभू और स्व-नियुक्त भगवान मान लिया है, जिन्होंने इतिहास से कुछ भी नहीं सीखा कि आप कला और किसी भी क्षेत्र में रचनात्मकता के पारिस्थितिक तंत्र को कभी नियंत्रित नहीं कर सकते हैं।'
आप कुछ वक्त के लिए ही मूर्ख बना सकते हो
'बस अब बहुत हुआ, अब यहां से खिसकना होगा, परिवर्तन यहां है और वो आपके दरवाजे पर दस्तक दे रहा है। तैयार हो या नहीं, वो अंदर आ रहा है। अपने आपको संभालो। जैसा कि अब्राहम लिंकन ने कहा था, आप कुछ लोगों को कुछ समय के लिए मूर्ख बना सकते हैं, लेकिन आप सभी लोगों को हर समय मूर्ख नहीं बना सकते हैं।'
अलिशा चिनॉय ने इंडस्ट्री को जहरीली बताया
अलिशा चिनॉय ने भी म्यूजिक माफिया कि खिलाफ आवाज उठाते हुए अदनान सामी की पोस्ट को शेयर किया। इसके साथ उन्होंने अपनी ओर से लिखा, 'ये एक जहरीली इंडस्ट्री है... जहां मूवी और म्यूजिक माफिया आपको डर और ताकत से नियंत्रित करने की कोशिश करते हैं... यहां बिना किसी नैतिकता के काम लिया जाता है और कोई निष्पक्ष व्यवहार भी नहीं होता। यहां बेहद छल-कपट से भरे अनुबंधों के साथ काम कराया जाता है और फिर ऐसे जताते हैं, जैसे उन्होंने बहुत बड़ा अहसान कर दिया हो। एक्सक्यूज मी??'
