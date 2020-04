View this post on Instagram

Back to basics! ~ Haven’t practiced #kathak in almost 8yrs.. n gotta say I missed it 🧡 Starting my revision with the most important thing it’s foundation is built on- the footwork! Love the music to my #riyaaz , the wind, rustling of the leaves, #ghungroo and Shamsher’s bark 😆 . . . . #silverlining #lockdown

