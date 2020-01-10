पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रग कनेक्शन में एक और बड़ा नाम:दीपिका पादुकोण के बाद दिया मिर्जा भी एनसीबी के राडार पर, ड्रग पैडलर ने एनसीबी की पूछताछ में कहा- उनकी मैनेजर ने ड्रग खरीदा

37 मिनट पहले
रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, दिया मिर्जा की मैनेजर ड्रग पैडलर अनुज केशवानी की गर्लफ्रेंड थी।
  • ड्रग पैडलर अनुज केशवानी ने अपने बयान में दिया मिर्जा का नाम लिया
  • केशवानी ने ड्रग्स मामले में दिया के खिलाफ सबूत भी एनसीबी को दिए हैं

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत डेथ केस से जुड़े ड्रग्स मामले में दीपिका पादुकोण के बाद अब दिया मिर्जा का नाम सामने आया है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ड्रग पैडलर अनुज केसवानी ने नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो (एनसीबी) की पूछताछ में 38 साल की एक्ट्रेस का नाम लिया है।

जांच एजेंसी जल्दी ही भेज सकती है समन

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक अनुज केशवानी ने एनसीबी को बताया कि दिया मिर्जा की मैनेजर ड्रग्स खरीदती थीं। केशवानी ने इस बात के सबूत भी दिए हैं कि 2019 में दिया की मैनेजर ने ड्रग्स खरीदी थी। मैनेजर ने दो बार ड्रग पैडलर से मुलाकात भी की थी। माना जा रहा है कि आने वाले दिनों में पहले दिया की मैनेजर को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया जा सकता है। इसके बाद खुद दिया को भी एनसीबी समन भेज सकती है।

'उड़ता पंजाब' के को-प्रोड्यूसर का नाम भी

ड्रग्स को केंद्र में रखकर 'उड़ता पंजाब' जैसी फिल्म बना चुके प्रोड्यूसर मधु मंतेना का नाम भी एनसीबी की पूछताछ में सामने आया है। उनका नाम जया साहा ने लिया है। मधु मंतेना ने अनुराग कश्यप और विक्रमादित्य मोटवाने के साथ फैंटम फिल्म्स के बैनर तले शाहिद कपूर स्टारर 'उड़ता पंजाब' का निर्माण किया था।

सोमवार को सामने आया दीपिका का नाम

दीपिका पादुकोण का नाम सोमवार को उनकी और उनकी मैनेजर करिश्मा की वॉट्सऐप चैट के सामने आने के बाद आया था। दीपिका ने चैट में करिश्मा से पूछा था- माल है क्या? उन्होंने करिश्मा से हशीश की मांग की थी। मंगलवार को एनसीबी ने करिश्मा को को पूछताछ के लिए बुलाया था। माना जा रहा है कि इसी हफ्ते दीपिका पादुकोण को भी समन भेजा जा सकता है।

दीपिका, दिया और मधु के अलावा रकुल प्रीत सिंह, सारा अली खान, नम्रता शिरोडकर और फैशन डिजाइनर सिमोन खंबाटा का नाम भी ड्रग्स कनेक्शन में सामने आया है।

