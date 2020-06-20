दैनिक भास्करJun 20, 2020, 06:10 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के सुसाइड को कंगना रनौत लगातार हत्या बता रही हैं। उनका मानना है कि बॉलीवुड माफिया ने ही उन्हें आत्महत्या करने के लिए उकसाया है। अब कंगना रनोट के बाद उनकी बहन रंगोली ने सुशांत की पीआर टीम पर निशाना साधते हुए उन्हें अंकिता- सुशांत के ब्रेकअप का जिम्मेदार ठहराया है।
हाल ही में सुशांत और अंकिता के करीबी दोस्त संदीप सिंह ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम से तीनों की तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए एक भावुक पोस्ट लिखी थी। इसमें उन्होंने पुरानी यादें ताजा करते हुए लिखा कि केवल अंकिता ही सुशांत को बचा सकती थीं। अब इसे रीपोस्ट करते हुए रंगोली चंदेल ने सुशांत की पीआर टीम पर निशाना साधा है।
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
रंगोली ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर तस्वीर रीपोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'संदीप बहुत अच्छा लिखा है। सुशांत ने एक फैंसी पीआर रखा था जो मूवी माफिया के लिए काम करती थी। उसने ही सुशांत से कहा था कि तुम्हारा एक्साइटिंग पेयर होना चाहिए। यहां लोग इसलिए प्यार में नहीं पड़ते क्योंकि उन्हें प्यार है बल्कि यहां सब ब्रांडिंग है। अपनी ब्रांड बनाओ, ये समय है जब तुम अपनी कमजोरी भूलकर रणवीर सिंह और रणबीर कपूर की तरह एक सुपर मॉडल को डेट करो या उसे जो फिल्मी बैकग्राउंड से आता हो'।
So nicely written Sandeep, he hired a fancy Bollywood PR, she works for movie mafia she told him you need exciting pair to create media frenzy like your contemporaries, here people don’t fall in love because they are in love here every thing is branding, build your brand this is the time forget your personal weaknesses now, date a super model like Ranveer or Ranbir or someone with connections who comes from film family, it’s not good for your image to live in Malad with a tv actress if you want to be in the big league you must behave like them, walk like them, live where they live otherwise you will always be a struggling tv actor, Ankita and Shushant had bought a house together he left, she was devastated but they broke his backbone, he shifted to Bandra, these fake friends surrounded him he started to date super models but he was lost, when I had known this long back because of common friends I thought to myself all this won’t help, and that’s exactly what happened no matter what he did they didn’t accept him they didn’t let him live either, their strategy worked soon fake PR and friends left and he got lonely and depressed, they used this opportunity to hit him even harder with more nasty gossiping and bigger bans and finally he left ...... you are right wish there was a way to block those blinding lights of show business and it’s fake promises .... wish there was a way to block the mirage that movie mafia flash at every outsider who is loaded with talent, grit and ambition ... 💔
आगे उन्होंने कहा, 'उनसे कहा गया था कि मलाड में किसी टीवी एक्ट्रेस के साथ रहना तुम्हारी छवि के लिए ठीक नहीं है। अगर तुम्हे बड़ी रेस का हिस्सा बनना है तो तुम्हे भी उन लोगों की तरह रहना होगा। वहां रहो जहां वो लोग रहते हैं वरना तुम एक स्ट्रगलिंग टीवी एक्टर कहलाओगे। अंकिता और सुशांत ने एक घर खरीदा था जिसे सुशांत ने छोड़ दिया। वो काफी दुखी थी मगर सुशांत की बैकबोन तोड़ दी गई थी। वो बांद्रा शिफ्ट हो गया उसके आस-पास नकली लोग थे, उसने सुपर मॉडल्स को डेट किया मगर वो खो गया था'।
रंगोली ने अपनी पोस्ट में बताया कि उन्होंने इस बारे में अपनी एक कॉमन दोस्त से सुना था। आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'उसने जो कुछ भी किया उसके बावजूद उसे नहीं अपनाया गया, ना उसे जीने दिया गया। उनकी स्ट्रेटेजी काम कर गई। नकली पीआर और दोस्त चले गए और वो अकेला और डिप्रेस हो गया। मौके मिलते ही उसे और मारा गया, घटिया गोसिपिंग और बड़े बैन से आखिरकार वो छोड़ गया। तुम सही हो संदीप काश नकली वादों और शो बिजनेस की अंधा करने वाली रोशनी को ब्लॉक किया जा सकता। काश किसी तरह से उस मिराज को ब्लॉक किया जा सकता जो मूवी माफिया टैलेंटेड आउटसाइडर को दिखाते हैं'।
कंगना रनोट ने उठाए सवाल
सुशांत की मौत के बाद कंगना लगातार मूवी माफिया और नेपोटिज्म के मुद्दों पर बेबाकी से बात कर रही हैं। हाल ही में कंगना की कुछ वीडियोज सामने आई हैं जिनमें उन्होंने बताया है कि किस तरह इंडस्ट्री में तोड़ा आउटसाइडर्स का मनोबल जाता है। उन्होंने अपने वीडियो में कई बड़े निर्माताओं और सेलेब्स का भी जिक्र किया है।
