पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • After Kareena, Anushka Sharma Did Ad Shooting During Pregnancy, Before This, Many Actresses Including Kajol, Madhuri Have Given The Best Performance

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रेगनेंसी में शूटिंग:करीना के बाद अनुष्का शर्मा ने की प्रेगनेंसी में एड की शूटिंग, इससे पहले काजोल, माधुरी समेत कई एक्ट्रेस ने दी है बेस्ट परफॉर्मेंस

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करीना कपूर जल्द ही दूसरे बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली हैं। प्रेगनेंसी के दौरान एक्ट्रेस ने आराम करने की बजाय शूटिंग करने का फैसला किया है। प्रेगनेंसी के दौरान करीना ने दो एड फिल्म की शूटिंग की है। करीना के बाद एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा ने भी शूटिंग शुरू कर दी है। एक्ट्रेस ने 7 महीने की प्रेगनेंसी में मुंबई में एक एड शूट किया है जिसकी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही हैं। करीना, अनुष्का से पहले कई पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस भी प्रेगनेंसी में काम कर चुकी हैं।

जूही चावला- साल 2001 में रिलीज हुई मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म आमदनी अठन्नी खर्चा रुपैया में जूही चावला, गोविंदा के साथ नजर आई थीं। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान जूही प्रेगनेंट थी। इसके अलावा दूसरी प्रेगनेंसी के 7वें महीने में एक्ट्रेस ने झनकार बीट की शूटिंग की थी।

श्रीदेवी- 1997 में रिलीज हुई हिट फिल्म जुदाई में श्रीदेवी, अनिल कपूर और उर्मिला मातोंडकर ने अहम किरदार निभाया था। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के समय श्रीदेवी पहली बार मां बनने वाली थीं। अपने काम के वादे के चलते एक्ट्रेस ने प्रेगनेंसी के बावजूद फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी की थी। 6 मार्च 1997 को जान्हवी कपूर पैदा हुई थीं जिसके कुछ महीनों बाद अगस्त में जुदाई फिल्म रिलीज हुई थी।

काजोल- फिल्म वी आर फैमिली की शूटिंग के दौरान काजोल अपने दूसरे बेटे यूग को जन्म देने वाली थीं। वर्क कमिटमेंट के चलते ना सिर्फ काजोल ने फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी की बल्कि एक्ट्रेस ने बढ़-चढ़कर फिल्म के प्रमोशनल इवेंट में भी हिस्सा लिया।

करीना कपूर- करीना कपूर ने 2 साल के ब्रेक के बाद फिल्म वीरे दी वेडिंग से कमबैक किया था। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान एक्ट्रेस प्रेगनेंट थी। बताया जा रहा है कि जल्द ही करीना दूसरे बच्चे की डिलीवरी के बाद वीरे दी वेडिंग फिल्म के सीक्वल की शूटिंग शुरू करेंगी। इसके अलावा करीना ने कुछ दिनों पहले ही अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा की शूटिंग भी की है।

हेमा मालिनी- साल 1983 में रिलीज हुई मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म रजिया सुल्तान में ड्रीम गर्ल हेमा मालिनी ने बेहतरीन रोल अदा किया था। इस फिल्म में एक्ट्रेस कभी तपती गर्मी में ऊंट की सवारी करती नजर आई थीं तो कभी भागते हुए। आपको जानकर हैरान होगी कि फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान एक्ट्रेस प्रेगनेंट थीं। इस बात का खुलासा खुद हेमा ने आप की अदालत शो में किया था। हेमा ने बताया कि उन्होंने प्रेगनेंसी में शूटिंग की थी जब ईशा उनके पेट में थीं।

माधुरी दीक्षित- फिल्म देवदास में चंद्रमुखी का बेहतरीन किरदार निभाने वाली माधुरी दीक्षित फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान प्रेगनेंट थीं। फिल्म की शूटिंग के समय ही माधुरी को अपने प्रेगनेंट होने की खबर मिली थी इसके बावजूद उन्होंने शूटिंग जारी रखी। इस फिल्म के गाने मार डाला की शूटिंग के समय माधुरी तीन महीने की गर्भवती थी लेकिन उनकी परफॉर्मेंस से ये अंदाजा लगा पाना काफी मुश्किल है। इस गाने और माधुरी के डांस को दर्शकों की खूब सराहना मिली थी।

इस ब्लॉकबस्टर गाने को दिवंगत कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान ने कोरियोग्राफ किया था। मुश्किल डांस स्टेप्स के साथ एक्ट्रेस ने एक भारी डिजाइनर लहंगा पहना था। इस गाने की शूटिंग पूरी रात चलती थी। कई स्टेप में माधुरी को घुटनों पर सिर टेककर डांस करना था। सरोज खान के निधन के बाद माधुरी ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट के जरिए बताया कि कैसे इस गाने को बनाने के लिए उन्होंने दिन-रात एक कर दिए थे।

जया बच्चन- बॉलीवुड की सबसे बेहतरीन फिल्मों में से एक शोले की शूटिंग के समय एक्ट्रेस जया बच्चन गर्भवती थीं। एक्ट्रेस इस फिल्म के दौरान पहली बार मां बनने वाली थीं। फिल्म साइन करने के बाद एक्ट्रेस ने प्रेगनेंसी में भी शूटिंग की। फिल्म की कामयाबी देखने के बाद जया को अपने फैसले पर गर्व जरूर हुआ होगा।

कोंकना सेन शर्मा- मिर्च और राइट या रॉन्ग फिल्म की शूटिंग खत्म करने के बाद कोंकना ने साल 2011 में अपनी प्रेगनेंसी की अनाउंसमेंट की थी। एक्ट्रेस ने शूटिंग के बाद फिल्म के प्रमोशन में भी हिस्सा लिया था।

सुरवीन चावला- पॉपुलर नेटफ्लिक्स की सीरीज सेक्रेड गेम्स में जोजो का किरदार निभाने वाली सुरवीन चावला सीरीज के दूसरे सीजन की शूटिंग के दौरान प्रेगनेंट थीं। इस फिल्म में उन्हें डिप्रेस और शातिर किरदार निभाना था जिसमें उन्हें काफी परेशानी हुई थी।

लम्हे के 29 साल:अनिल कपूर ने बताया लम्हे की शूटिंग के समय वाइफ सुनीता बेबीमून पर थीं, बेटे हर्षवर्धन का होने वाला था जन्म

एक और गुड न्यूज:पहली बार मां बनने वाली हैं नच बलिए 9 में आ चुकीं रेसलर बबीता फोगाट, बेबी बम्प के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर दी खुशखबरी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमध्यप्रदेश में सरकार वसूलेगी काउ टैक्स, आंगनबाड़ियों में बच्चों को अंडे की जगह दूध दिया जाएगा - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें