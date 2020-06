View this post on Instagram

Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better 😊 Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes 🙏

A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__) on May 31, 2020 at 5:45am PDT