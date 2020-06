View this post on Instagram

Of the shame of the music industry being a mere subset of the film industry in such a big country. Of successful rich musicians having the kindness & compassion to help upcoming artists & not just soaking in the narcissism of - ‘me my myself’. Of monopolies, bullying & all else like gender disparity in opportunities, unnecessary Bollywood fixation, ALSO audience acceptance of mediocrity - all this when we have such a vast treasure and wealth of music & musicians. No one can stop the MUSIC if you all show your love, people! 🙏🏾

