Change Cookies Settings

एक और सुसाइड / सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के बाद 16 साल की टिकटॉकर सिया कक्कड़ ने की आत्महत्या

After Sushant Singh Rajput 16-year-old tik tok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide
X
After Sushant Singh Rajput 16-year-old tik tok star Siya Kakkar commits suicide

दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 25, 2020, 03:01 PM IST

सितारों की मौत का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद 16 साल के टिक टॉक स्टार सिया कक्कड़ ने आत्महत्या कर ली। सिया के मैनेजर अर्जुन सरीन के अनुसार मौत से पहले एक वीडियो एल्बम करने को लेकर सिया से बात हुई थी। उस वक्त वह किसी तरह की मायूसी में नहीं लग रही थी।

विरल ने शेयर की खबर

पैपराजी विरल भयानी ने सिया की मौत की खबर शेयर की है। बात सिया की करें तो आत्महत्या करने से पहले शाम करीब 4-5 बजे अपना एक लेटेस्ट वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी पर शेयर किया था। जिसमें वे बोहेमिया के शराबी तेरी ओर गाने पर डांस कर रही थीं। सिया ने यह वीडियो 5 दिन पहले बनाया था। इसके बाद देर रात सिया ने सुसाइड कर लिया। 

View this post on Instagram

And Its TIME to get knocked out by this lethal combination of an Epic Punjabi Song and an enchanting beauty. Watch the King of Desi Hip-Hop Bohemia, soulful singer JS Atwal along with Lola Gomez in the official video of Our Latest Single, "Sharaabi Teri Tor". The Most Awaited Song of 2020 is OUT !! Watch the Video Now. . . . @iambohemia @atwalinsta @lolitaxo__ @mbmusicco @meetbrosofficial @meet_bros_manmeet @harmeet_meetbros @shaxeoriah @urshappyraikoti @jaggisim @desihiphopking @touchblevins @raajeev.r.sharma @itsumitsharma @psycho_marketer @fameexpertz #SharaabiWalk #SharaabiWalkChallenge #SharaabiTeriTor #Bohemia #HipHop #Rap #Punjabi #JsAtwal #HappyRaikoti #intoxicating #MBMusic #sharaab #musicvideo #fameexpertz

A post shared by Siya Kakkar (@siya_kakkar) on Jun 19, 2020 at 2:38am PDT

आज का राशिफल

पाएं अपना तीनों तरह का राशिफल, रोजाना
क्लिक करें