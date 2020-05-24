दैनिक भास्करMay 24, 2020, 02:02 PM IST
एक्ट्रेस भाग्यश्री इस्कॉन के अन्नमित्र फाउंडेशन की पहल यूनाईटेड लाइक खिचड़ी का सपोर्ट कर रही हैं। एक वीडियो शेयर कर उन्होंने अपने फैन्स से भी मदद की अपील की है। वीडियो में वे कह रही हैं कि आज खिचड़ी एक डिश ही नहीं लोगों की उम्मीद बनकर सामने आई है। कोरोना वायरस से लड़ रहे लोगों की मदद के लिए मेरे साथ आईए।
Happy to support the campaign #unitedlikekhichdi by @iskcon_annamrita to ensure more and more people are fed with a one pot meal of khichdi. Please join me in supporting them by doing our bit - https://annamrita.org/donate-covid19.php Together against covid - One meal at a Time . #wearetogether #fightagainstcorona
अन्नमित्र एक एनजीओ है, जिसने देश के 14 शहरों में कोरोना वायरस से लड़ रहे वॉरियर्स और जरूरतमंदों को खाना मुहैया करवाया है। एनजीओ के इंस्टाग्राम पेज के अनुसार यह संख्या 1.5 करोड़ तक पहुंच चुकी है। मदद के लिए इनकी सबसे छोटी रकम 21 रुपए है। वहीं एनजीओ ने इस पहल को यूनाईटेड अगेन्स्ट हंगर और यूनाईटेड लाइक खिचड़ी नाम दिया है।
The nation’s COVID-19 warriors are not just battling a pandemic. They are battling hunger as well. And, it is up to us to help them fight that battle. By making the humble Khichdi, I show my support to organizations like @iskcon_annamrita that are working tirelessly to distribute khichdi to the people in need. Support #UnitedLikeKhichdi . Donate - https://annamrita.org/donate-covid19.php
गौरतलब है कि इस पहल में भाग्यश्री से पहले यामी गौतम और अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी भी मदद की अपील कर चुकी हैं। यामी ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा था- वे केवल महामारी से नहीं, भूख से भी लड़ रहे हैं। और यह हमारा फर्ज है कि हम उनकी इस लड़ाई में मदद करें। मैं अपना सपोर्ट दे रही हूं, आप भी आगे आएं।
Every week when we step out masked during lunch time for essentials. We carry two bags, one for buying things we need and the other is to give food to the needy who wait for us. The biscuit packets and the extra food we make for them somewhere gives us peace in the mind, that we added value to one life. Everyday there are number of humans who are waiting for their next meal. We may not be able to give food for all but we can definitely share food with one. I support @iskcon_annamrita who are making sure that no one goes hungry specially children who are vulnerable during these difficult times by giving #onemealatatime Please share one meal when you step out and show that you care. #unitedagainsthunger
अश्विनी ने अपने किचन से वीडियो शेयर किया था, जिसमें वे खुद अपनी फैमिली के लिए खिचड़ी बनाती हुई नजर आ रही थीं। अश्विनी ने लिखा था- हम सबको खाना नहीं पहुंचा सकते, लेकिन अन्नमित्र यह निश्चित करता है कि कोई भी भूखा न रहे, खास तौर पर बच्चे। इसलिए अपने साथ एक जरूरतंद के लिए खाना जरूर लेकर जाएं और यह बताएं कि आपको भी फिक्र है।