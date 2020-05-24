Change Cookies Settings

मददगार सितारे / यामी गौतम, अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी के बाद अन्नमित्र फाउंडेशन की पहल यूनाईटेड लाइक खिचड़ी के सपोर्ट में आईं भाग्यश्री

After Yami Gautam & Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Bhagyashree came in support of United Like Khichdi initiative from Annamitra Foundation
दैनिक भास्कर

May 24, 2020, 02:02 PM IST

एक्ट्रेस भाग्यश्री इस्कॉन के अन्नमित्र फाउंडेशन की पहल यूनाईटेड लाइक खिचड़ी का सपोर्ट कर रही हैं। एक वीडियो शेयर कर उन्होंने अपने फैन्स से भी मदद की अपील की है। वीडियो में वे कह रही हैं कि आज खिचड़ी एक डिश ही नहीं लोगों की उम्मीद बनकर सामने आई है। कोरोना वायरस से लड़ रहे लोगों की मदद के लिए मेरे साथ आईए।

अन्नमित्र एक एनजीओ है, जिसने देश के 14 शहरों में कोरोना वायरस से लड़ रहे वॉरियर्स और जरूरतमंदों को खाना मुहैया करवाया है। एनजीओ के इंस्टाग्राम पेज के अनुसार यह संख्या 1.5 करोड़ तक पहुंच चुकी है। मदद के लिए इनकी सबसे छोटी रकम 21 रुपए है। वहीं एनजीओ ने इस पहल को यूनाईटेड अगेन्स्ट हंगर और यूनाईटेड लाइक खिचड़ी नाम दिया है। 

गौरतलब है कि इस पहल में भाग्यश्री से पहले यामी गौतम और अश्विनी अय्यर तिवारी भी मदद की अपील कर चुकी हैं। यामी ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा था- वे केवल महामारी से नहीं, भूख से भी लड़ रहे हैं। और यह हमारा फर्ज है कि हम उनकी इस लड़ाई में मदद करें। मैं अपना सपोर्ट दे रही हूं, आप भी आगे आएं। 

Every week when we step out masked during lunch time for essentials. We carry two bags, one for buying things we need and the other is to give food to the needy who wait for us. The biscuit packets and the extra food we make for them somewhere gives us peace in the mind, that we added value to one life. Everyday there are number of humans who are waiting for their next meal. We may not be able to give food for all but we can definitely share food with one. I support @iskcon_annamrita who are making sure that no one goes hungry specially children who are vulnerable during these difficult times by giving #onemealatatime Please share one meal when you step out and show that you care. #unitedagainsthunger

अश्विनी ने अपने किचन से वीडियो शेयर किया था, जिसमें वे खुद अपनी फैमिली के लिए खिचड़ी बनाती हुई नजर आ रही थीं। अश्विनी ने लिखा था- हम सबको खाना नहीं पहुंचा सकते, लेकिन अन्नमित्र यह निश्चित करता है कि कोई भी भूखा न रहे, खास तौर पर बच्चे। इसलिए अपने साथ एक जरूरतंद के लिए खाना जरूर लेकर जाएं और यह बताएं कि आपको भी फिक्र है।

