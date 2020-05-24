View this post on Instagram

Happy to support the campaign #unitedlikekhichdi by @iskcon_annamrita to ensure more and more people are fed with a one pot meal of khichdi. Please join me in supporting them by doing our bit - https://annamrita.org/donate-covid19.php Together against covid - One meal at a Time . #wearetogether #fightagainstcorona

A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online) on May 24, 2020 at 1:22am PDT