  Aishwarya And Abhishek's Daughter Aaradhya Are Going To Be 9 Years Old, There Will Be No Grand Celebrations Due To Corona, This Year

जलसा में नहीं होगा जश्न:9 साल की होने जा रही हैं ऐश्वर्या और अभिषेक की बेटी आराध्या, कोरोना के चलते इस साल नहीं होगा ग्रैंड सेलिब्रेशन

एक घंटा पहले
बॉलीवुड के पॉपुलर कपल ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन और अभिषेक बच्चन की बेटी आराध्या 16 नवम्बर को पूरे 9 साल की होने वाली हैं। हर साल बच्चन परिवार इस खास मौके पर अपने घर में एक शानदार थीम पार्टी का आयोजन करता था जिसमें इंडस्ट्री के ज्यादातर स्टार किड्स शामिल होते थे हालांकि इस साल कोरोना के चलते दिवाली पार्टी के बाद अब आराध्या की बर्थडे पार्टी भी कैंसिल हो चुकी है। अब इस दिन को खास बनाने के लिए घर में ही परिवार के सदस्य एक छोटा सा सेलिब्रेशन करेंगे।

हाल ही में मिड डे सूत्र के हवाले से लिखा, बॉलीवुड के सभी सेलिब्रेशन इन दिनों आम हो रहे हैं, इसी तरह आराध्या का बर्थडे भी काफी शांति से मनाया जाएगा। महामारी की इस स्थिति में ग्रैंड इवेंट रख पाना मुमकिन नहीं है। इस साल बर्थडे पर महज परिवार वालों की मौजूदगी में केक कटिंग सेरेमनी और डिनर होने वाला है।

कोरोना से पहले हर साल आराध्या के बर्थडे पर बच्चन परिवार इंडस्ट्री के दोस्तों और स्टार किड्स के साथ आलीशान पार्टीज का आयोजन करते हैं। पिछले साल आराध्या के 8वें जन्मदिन पर परिवार ने गार्डन में पार्टी रखी थी जिसमें शाहरुख खान, करण जौहर, जेनेलिया-रितेश समेत कई स्टार्स शामिल हुए थे। इस पार्टी में आराध्या ने यूनिकॉर्न वाले केक की कटिंग की थी। सेलिब्रेशन में व्हील वाले झूलों का भी इंतजाम था जिसमें बच्चन परिवार के सभी सदस्यों ने राइड ली थी।

इसी साल बच्चन परिवार ने खो दिया एक सदस्य

हर साल दिवाली के मौके पर बच्चन परिवार के घर जलसा में दिवाली पार्टी का आयोजन होता है जो इस साल संभव नहीं हो पाया। इसकी वजह बताते हुए अभिषेक बच्चन ने बताया था कि इस साल उनकी बहन श्वेता बच्चन नंदा की सास नीतू नंदा का निधन हुआ है। परिवार ने एक सदस्य खो दिया है ऐसे में पार्टी कौन करेगा। बता दें कि श्वेता की सास और ऋषि कपूर की बहन नीतू नंद का निधन 14 जनवरी को हुआ था जिसके बाद 30 अप्रैल को ऋषि कपूर का भी निधन हो चुका है।

