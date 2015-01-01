पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दमदार जोड़ी की वापसी:मेजर साब के बाद अमिताभ बच्चन को फिर से डायरेक्ट करेंगे अजय देवगन, दिसंबर से हैदराबाद में शुरू होगी मईडे की शूटिंग

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अजय देवगन ने पिछली बार बिग बी के साथ 7 साल पहले प्रकाश झा की फिल्म सत्याग्रह में काम किया था। अब अजय डायरेक्टर के तौर पर अमिताभ के साथ फिल्म मईडे में नजर आएंगे। इतना ही अजय इस फिल्म में पायलट के रोल में होंगे। अजय फिल्म में पायलट के रोल में होंगे। फिल्म की शूटिंग हैदराबाद में दिसंबर से शुरू होगी।

अजय और अमिताभ को पहले मेजर साब, खाकी और सत्याग्रह में साथ काम करते देखा जा चुका है। यह इन दोनों दिग्गजों की जोड़ी की चौथी फिल्म है।

शिवाय के बाद अजय की दूसरी फिल्म
मईडे से पहले अजय देवगन शिवाय का डायरेक्शन कर चुके हैं। फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर एवरेज रही। वहीं अजय इन दिनों अपनी फिल्म भुज:द प्राइड ऑफ इंडिया की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं। भुज में भी अजय इंडियन एयरफोर्स के पायलट के रूप में नजर आएंगे। बात अगर बिग बी की करें तो वे इस वक्त कौन बनेगा करोड़पति 12 की शूटिंग कर रहे हैं।

​​​मेजर साब के कुछ सीन किए थे डायरेक्ट
इसके पहले अजय ने अमिताभ के प्रोडक्शन में बनी फिल्म मेजर साब के कुछ सीन डायरेक्ट किए थे। दरअसल उस वक्त निर्देशक टीनू आनंद से अमिताभ का किसी बात पर मनमुटाव हो गया था और टीनू फिल्म छोड़कर चले गए थे। राजनीति से वापसी कर रहे बिग बी के लिए यह बहुत जरूरी फिल्म थी। कम बजट में वे फिल्म पूरी करना चाहते थे, ऐसे में अजय ने डायरेक्शन की इच्छा अमिताभ के सामने रखी थी। बाद में अपने दोस्तों की मदद से अजय ने बाकी बची शूटिंग पूरी की थी।

