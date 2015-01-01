पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

'लक्ष्मी' पर एक और मार:प्रीमियर से पहले ही ऑनलाइन लीक हुई अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म, मेकर्स ने भी डेढ़ घंटे पहले ही कर दी रिलीज

16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अक्षय कुमार और कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर फिल्म 'लक्ष्मी' प्रीमियर से पहले ही ऑनलाइन लीक हो गई। कई टोरेंट वेबसाइट पर यह फिल्म एचडी क्वालिटी में डाउनलोड करने के लिए उपलब्ध बताई जा रही है। इस बीच खबर आ रही है कि ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार ने समय से करीब डेढ़ घंटे पहले शाम 6 बजे फिल्म रिलीज कर दी है। गौरतलब है कि राघव लॉरेंस के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म पहले 9 नवंबर को शाम 7: 30 बजे रिलीज होनी थी।

फिल्म पर पहले से ही विवादों की मार

'लक्ष्मी' पहले से ही विवादों की मार झेल रही है। फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के बाद जहां इस पर लव-जिहाद को बढ़ावा देने के आरोप लगे तो वहीं हिंदू संगठनों ने इस पर धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने का आरोप लगाते हुए इसके खिलाफ मोर्चा खोल दिया। हालांकि, रिलीज से पहले इन भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए फिल्म का टाइटल 'लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब' से बदलकर लक्ष्मी कर दिया गया था।

क्या है फिल्म की कहानी?

फिल्म की कहानी आसिफ (अक्षय कुमार) नाम के किरदार के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है, जो प्रिया (कियारा आडवाणी) नाम की लड़की से प्यार करता है। कहानी में ट्विस्ट तब आता है, जब आसिफ प्रिया के परिवार वालों को मनाने जाता है और उसके अंदर एक आत्मा घर कर लेती है। अक्षय ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि उन्होंने अपने 30 साल के करियर में लक्ष्मी जैसी भूमिका अदा नहीं की।

'कंचना की हिंदी रीमेक'

'लक्ष्मी' राघव लॉरेंस के निर्देशन में ही बनी तमिल फिल्म 'कंचना' की हिंदी रीमेक है। राघव ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि 'कंचना' का मतलब सोना होता है, जो लक्ष्मी का ही एक रूप है। इसलिए उन्होंने हिंदी रीमेक का नाम 'लक्ष्मी' रखा था। 'कंचना' में मुख्य किरदार खुद राघव लॉरेंस ने निभाया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक्टिव केस कम होने की रफ्तार तेजी से घटने लगी; केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद अस्पताल में भर्ती - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें