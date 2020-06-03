Change Cookies Settings

सोशल कॉज / भूमि पेडणेकर के कैम्पेन OneWishForEarth के सपोर्ट में आए अक्षय, अनुष्का और करण जौहर: क्लाईमेट वॉरियर बनकर बताई अपनी विश

Akshay Kumar, Anushka sharma Karan Johar Amitabh bachchan came in support of Bhumi Pednekar campaign One Wish For Earth
दैनिक भास्कर

Jun 03, 2020, 12:02 PM IST

5 जून को विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस है, इसके पहले भूमि पेडणेकर ने पृथ्वी के लिए एक विश मांगने के लिए OneWishForEarth कैम्पेन शुरू किया है। भूमि खुद क्लाईमेट वॉरियर के तौर पर काम कर रही हैं। भूमि पेडणेकर की इस पहल में अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, अनुष्का शर्मा और करण जौहर भी सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। इन सभी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो और संदेश पोस्ट कर पृथ्वी के लिए एक विश शेयर की है।

View this post on Instagram

This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :) We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me. We will also be celebrating eco-friendly and sustainable #smallbusinesses and be in conversation with our little Climate Warriors from the ages of 4 to 8yrs.. they are just so cute ♥️ Also, a special mention to a very special launch (stay tuned to find out more 🤓). The sole effort put behind all of these activities has been a joy-ride and a learning process for me. I look forward to creating more and more awareness about the environment and our natural surroundings by learning to co-exist. Lots and lots of love, Climate Warrior (Bhumi)

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on Jun 1, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT

भूमि आगे कहती हैं- "पर्यावरण दिवस की बात करें तो क्लाइमेट वॉरियर एक छोटे से कैंपेन– ‘वन विश फॉर द अर्थ’ की शुरुआत है। मौजूदा हालात में क्लाइमेट क्राइसिस की वजह से कई तरह की समस्याएं पैदा हुई हैं, जिनका सामना आज पूरी दुनिया को करना पड़ रहा है। मैं चाहती हूं देश का हर नागरिक क्लाइमेट वॉरियर बने और एक ऐसी समस्या को दूर करने में साथ मिलकर काम करे, जो हमारे आने वाले जनरेशन्स के लिए एक बड़ा खतरा है।

