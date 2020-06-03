View this post on Instagram

This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :) We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me. We will also be celebrating eco-friendly and sustainable #smallbusinesses and be in conversation with our little Climate Warriors from the ages of 4 to 8yrs.. they are just so cute ♥️ Also, a special mention to a very special launch (stay tuned to find out more 🤓). The sole effort put behind all of these activities has been a joy-ride and a learning process for me. I look forward to creating more and more awareness about the environment and our natural surroundings by learning to co-exist. Lots and lots of love, Climate Warrior (Bhumi)

