दैनिक भास्करJun 03, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
5 जून को विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस है, इसके पहले भूमि पेडणेकर ने पृथ्वी के लिए एक विश मांगने के लिए OneWishForEarth कैम्पेन शुरू किया है। भूमि खुद क्लाईमेट वॉरियर के तौर पर काम कर रही हैं। भूमि पेडणेकर की इस पहल में अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, अनुष्का शर्मा और करण जौहर भी सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। इन सभी ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो और संदेश पोस्ट कर पृथ्वी के लिए एक विश शेयर की है।
This week is going to be full of surprises and tons of fun as #ClimateWarrior celebrates #WorldEnvironmentDay :) We are kick-starting it with what is your #OneWishForTheEarth ? I have my friends and peers from the industry who have been kind enough to share their wish. So, if you have #OneWishForTheEarth (or more), share it with me. We will also be celebrating eco-friendly and sustainable #smallbusinesses and be in conversation with our little Climate Warriors from the ages of 4 to 8yrs.. they are just so cute ♥️ Also, a special mention to a very special launch (stay tuned to find out more 🤓). The sole effort put behind all of these activities has been a joy-ride and a learning process for me. I look forward to creating more and more awareness about the environment and our natural surroundings by learning to co-exist. Lots and lots of love, Climate Warrior (Bhumi)
भूमि आगे कहती हैं- "पर्यावरण दिवस की बात करें तो क्लाइमेट वॉरियर एक छोटे से कैंपेन– ‘वन विश फॉर द अर्थ’ की शुरुआत है। मौजूदा हालात में क्लाइमेट क्राइसिस की वजह से कई तरह की समस्याएं पैदा हुई हैं, जिनका सामना आज पूरी दुनिया को करना पड़ रहा है। मैं चाहती हूं देश का हर नागरिक क्लाइमेट वॉरियर बने और एक ऐसी समस्या को दूर करने में साथ मिलकर काम करे, जो हमारे आने वाले जनरेशन्स के लिए एक बड़ा खतरा है।
#Repost @anushkasharma . Thank you so much @anushkasharma for being the #ClimateWarrior that you are ! All living beings are equal, beautiful and we should all co-exist with love and respect. 🌸💞 Sending you lots of love and gratitude 🙏🏻 • This World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality! Let's all aim to be #ClimateWarriors. @bhumipednekar way to go 💫
I am eternally grateful and thankful to you @akshaykumar sir, for sharing your #OneWishForTheEarth! Thank you for putting out such a strong message :) I pray and hope we all become aware and work towards a greener future. #ClimateWarrior
Water is the driving force of all nature - Leonardo Da Vinci My #OneWishForTheEarth this World Environment Day is for us to conserve water and preserve water resources. This is something I have been practicing for a while now and have been teaching Yash and Roohi to do too. Water is one of the most critical things in life, and we must be careful with how we use it. It's time to shut your taps and open your minds! Way to go #ClimateWarrior @bhumipednekar
Thank you so much @amitabhbachchan Sir for supporting us, spreading the message & telling us your #OneWishForTheEarth. It will inspire many to be more climate positive. Climate consciousness & awareness is the first & most important step for us! We will & can, together, make a difference 🙏🏼 #ClimateWarrior
