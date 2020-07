अपकमिंग:'अतरंगी रे' फिल्म में महज दो हफ्तो की शूटिंग के लिए अक्षय कुमार ने लिए 27 करोड़ रुपए, सारा- धनुष स्टारर फिल्म में दिखेगा अक्की का स्पेशल रोल

View this post on Instagram

Love, in all its glory! Presenting #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. An @arrahman musical. Releasing on Valentine's 2021 Written by: #HimanshuSharma @saraalikhan95, @dhanushkraja, @tseries.official, @cypplofficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms, @bhushankumar

