संकट में मददगार / अक्षय ने पीएम रिलीफ फंड में दिया 25 करोड़ का योगदान, बोले- लोगों का जिंदा रहना ज्यादा जरूरी

Akshay contributed 25 crores to PM Relief Fund, said - it is more important for people to stay alive
Akshay contributed 25 crores to PM Relief Fund, said - it is more important for people to stay alive

दैनिक भास्कर

Mar 28, 2020, 06:42 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क.  अक्षय कुमार ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के कोरोनावायरस रिलीफ फंड में 25 करोड़ रुपए का योगदान दिया है। सुपरस्टार ने शनिवार को ट्विटर पर इस बात की जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने अपने  ट्वीट में कहा है कि इस समय लोगों की जिंदगी बचाना ज्यादा जरूरी है। 

अक्षय कुमार ने पीएम मोदी के ट्वीट को री-ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, "इस समय हमारे लोगों का जिंदा रहना सबसे ज्यादा मायने रखता है। इसके लिए हमें कुछ भी और सबकुछ करने की जरूरत है। मैं अपनी बचत में से नरेंद्र मोदीजी के पीएम केयर्स फंड में 25 करोड़ रुपए देने की प्रतिज्ञा करता हूं। आइए जिंदगियां बचाएं। जान है तो जहान है।" दरअसल, पीएम ने अपने ट्वीट में लोगों से कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आर्थिक मदद की अपील की है। 

ये सेलेब्स भी कर चुके हैं दान

कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा ने प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष में 50 लाख रुपए जमा कराए हैं। उन्होंने 26 अप्रैल को सोशल मीडिया पर इसका ऐलान करते हुए लिखा था, "यह वक्त है उन लोगों के साथ खड़े होने का जिन्हें हमारी जरूरत है। कोरोना से चल रही इस जंग के लिए पीएम रिलीफ फंड में 50 लाख रुपए का सहयोग कर रहा हूं। साथ ही हर किसी से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि घर पर रहें, सुरक्षित रहें।"

It's time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳

'बाहुबली' फेम साउथ इंडियन एक्टर प्रभास ने 3 करोड़ रुपए प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष और 50-50 लाख रुपए आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना के मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष में भी जमा कराए हैं।

Prabhas True King 🙏🙏🙏 . . . . . . . #prabhas #actorprabhas #prabhasraju #prabhasdarling #prabhasfans #prabhasfemalefans #chiranjeevi #rebelstarprabhas #saaho #shraddhakapoor #prabhas20 #uvcreations #salmankhan #akshaykumar #yash #alluarjun #deepikapadukone #tollywood #bollywood #hollywood #ramcharan #anushkashetty #poojahegde #maheshbabu #vijay #baahubali #corona #rrr #ntr #kollywood

साउथ इंडियन अभिनेता और जन सेना पार्टी के प्रमुख पवन कल्याण ने  गुरुवार को प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष में एक करोड़ रुपए देने की घोषणा की है। पवन ने मुख्यमंत्री राहत कोष, आंधप्रदेश और तेलंगाना में भी 50-50 लाख रुपए देने की घोषणा की है। इसी तरह रामचरण ने भी प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री आंध्रप्रदेश-तेलंगाना के राहत कोष में कुल 70 लाख रुपए देने का ऐलान किया।

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by Pawan Kalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments... Hope you all are staying safe at home! #covid_19 #indiafightscorona

फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यसाची मुखर्जी ने शनिवार को 1 करोड़ रुपए प्रधानमंत्री राहत कोष और 50 लाख रुपए पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार के राहत कोष में जमा कराने का ऐलान किया।  

Contribute to Covid -19 crisis in your own way, social or financial. #StayHome #StayHomeIndia #SocialDistancing  #StayResponsible #YouCanMakeADifference #Sabyasachi

