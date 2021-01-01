पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आ गया FAU-G:अक्षय कुमार ने मोबाइल एक्शन गेम लॉन्च कर कहा- दुश्मनों का सामना करो, प्ले स्टोर पर 50 लाख से ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए

30 मिनट पहले
72वें गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर मोस्ट अवैटेड मोबाइल एक्शन गेम फीयरलेस एंड यूनाइटेड गार्ड्स (FAU-G) लॉन्च हो गया है। अक्षय कुमार ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा है, "दुश्मनों का सामना करो। अपने देश के लिए लड़ो। अपने झंडे की रक्षा करो। भारत का बहुप्रतीक्षित एक्शन गेम, फीयरलेस एंड यूनाइटेड गार्ड: FAU-G आपको फ्रंटलाइन्स और उससे आगे लेकर जाएगा। आज ही अपना मिशन शुरू करें।"

गलवान वैली पर बेस्ड पहला एपिसोड

अक्षय ने गेम का एक ट्रेलर भी साझा किया है। इसका पहला एपिसोड लद्दाख में गलवान वैली में हुई झड़प पर बेस्ड है। आगे के एपिसोड भी भारतीय युद्ध की पृष्ठभूमि पर आधारित होंगे। FAU-G का निर्माण बेंगलुरु बेस्ड कंपनी एनकोर गेम्स ने किया है, जिसके मालिक दयानिधि एम जी हैं। इस कंपनी के COO गणेश हंडे हैं।

प्ले स्टोर पर 50 लाख से ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन

रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर FAU-G के 50 लाख से ज्यादा रजिस्ट्रेशन हो चुके हैं। इनमें से 10 लाख प्री-लॉन्चिंग के दौरान सिर्फ 24 घंटे में हो गए थे। एक बातचीत में एनकोर गेम्स के CEO विशाल गोंडल ने कहा, "FAU-G यह दिखाने की कोशिश कर रहा है कि भारतीय जवानों की जिंदगी कैसी होती है और वे हमारे लिए सीमा पर किस तरह लड़ते हैं।"

कितना था पब-जी का कारोबार

दुनियाभर में पब-जी के करीब 60 करोड़ डाउनलोड्स थे और 5 करोड़ एक्टिव प्लेयर्स थे, जिनमें से लाखों भारत के यंगस्टर्स शामिल थे। पिछले साल की पहली छमाही में इस गेम ने दुनियाभर में करीब 9371 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार किया था। जबकि इसका लाइफटाइम कलेक्शन 22, 457 करोड़ रुपए रहा। सितंबर 2020 में बैन होने से पहले यह भारत में सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया गया गेम था। इसे करीब 17.5 करोड़ लोगों ने इंस्टॉल किया था। FAU-G को पब-जी के रिप्लेसमेंट के तौर पर देखा जा रहा है।

