स्टारकिड की एंट्री:अक्षय कुमार ने रिवील किया सुनील शेट्टी के बेटे अहान की डेब्यू फिल्म 'तड़प' का पोस्टर, बोले-'तुम्हारे पिता की फिल्म 'बलवान' का पोस्टर आज भी याद है'

Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster and today I’m presenting yours.... so happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria, releasing in cinemas on 24th Sept! pic.twitter.com/UQZWV7i4Pm