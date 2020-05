View this post on Instagram

@fwicemum would like to clarify that regular shootings have not started yet & will not start till proper guidelines by film associations in consultation with the Govt. Is not formed. @akshaykumar ji & R.Balki were shooting for a small Govts. promotional film Which is based on drinking water & Sanitation. We are clarifying this because we received lots of calls from the Industry & media for clarifications . A proper police permission has been obtained and submitted at the Federation & the shooting was held with all precautions. 📷 @peeping.moon #viralbhayani @viralbhayani

