View this post on Instagram

Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic ! Now it’s time to head back #JetSetGo ✈️ . @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi #VashuBhagnani @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Oct 2, 2020 at 2:35am PDT