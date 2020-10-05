पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'बेलबॉटम' का टीजर आउट:80 के दौर में जासूसी करते नजर आएंगे अक्षय कुमार, टीजर में पुरानी स्टाइल की पेंट और बड़ी मूंछों में नजर आए अक्की

34 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

अक्षय कुमार की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'बेलबॉटम' का टीजर सोमवार को रिलीज हो गया। 30 सेकंड के इस टीजर में वे बड़ी-बड़ी मूंछों के साथ बेलबॉटम स्टाइल वाली पेंट पहने एयरपोर्ट की सड़क पर चलते नजर आ रहे हैं। इस दौरान वे अलग-अलग हवाई जहाज के करीब दिखाई देते हैं।

फिल्म का टीजर शेयर करते हुए अक्षय कुमार ने लिखा, 'गो बेलबॉटम। ये आपको 80 के दशक की रोमांचकारी यादों में ले जाएगी। पेश है #बेलबॉटम का टीजर।' फिल्म में अक्षय के अपोजिट वाणी कपूर दिखाई देंगी। साथ ही हुमा कुरैशी और लारा दत्ता का भी अहम रोल होगा।

अगले साल रिलीज होगी फिल्म

इस फिल्म में अक्षय भारतीय खुफिया एजेंसी रॉ के अधिकारी का रोल निभाते नजर आएंगे। फिल्म की ज्यादातर शूटिंग स्कॉटलैंड और लंदन में हुई है। साथ ही ये फिल्म कोरोना महामारी के बीच सबसे पहले शूटिंग शुरू और खत्म करने वाली पहली फिल्म भी है। फिल्म की रिलीज डेट 2 अप्रैल 2021 तय की गई है।

कोरोना फ्री रही पूरी कास्ट-क्रू

पिछले दिनों फिल्म की कास्ट और क्रू यूके गई थी। जहां अगस्त से सितंबर के बीच शूट कम्पलीट हुआ। कोरोना काल में काम करने के बावजूद फिल्म के किसी भी सदस्य को कोरोना संक्रमण नहीं हुआ। इस फिल्म में डायरेक्शन रंजीत एम तिवारी का है और प्रोडक्शन वासु-जैकी भगनानी का है। फिल्म की कहानी असीम अरोरा और परवेज शेख ने लिखी है।

