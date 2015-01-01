पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'लक्ष्मी' को मिली सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग:OTT पर रिलीज होते ही 'लक्ष्मी' ने तोड़े व्यूअर-शिप के सारे रिकॉर्ड, अक्षय कुमार बोले-'रिकॉर्ड तोड़ना किसे अच्छा नहीं लगता'

34 मिनट पहले
अक्षय कुमार और कियारा आडवाणी स्टारर लक्ष्मी 9 नवंबर को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म डिज्नी+ हॉटस्टार पर रिलीज हुई। रिलीज होने के कुछ घंटों के भीतर ही इसने व्यूअर-शिप का रिकॉर्ड बना दिया है। डिज्नी+हॉटस्टार ने इस बात की जानकारी खुद अपने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर दी। उन्होंने लिखा, कुछ ही घंटों में फिल्म ने किसी भी बॉलीवुड ब्लॉकबस्टर द्वारा बनाए सारे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिए हैं। इसे ओटीटी पर अब तक की सबसे बड़ी ओपनिंग मिली है।

इस बात से खुश अक्षय ने एक प्रेस स्टेटमेंट जारी कर कहा, 'लक्ष्मी' को मिले रिस्पॉन्स से मैं बेहद खुश हूं। यह बेहद सुखद बात है कि फैन्स और दर्शकों ने दुनिया भर से डिज्नी+हॉट स्टार VIP पर लॉग ऑन करके चंद घंटों के भीतर फिल्म को देखा। रिकॉर्ड तोड़ना किसे अच्छा नहीं लगता-चाहे यह बॉक्स-ऑफिस हो या स्ट्रीमिंग प्लेटफॉर्म की ओपनिंग नाइट।'

फिल्म को मिल रहा मिला-जुला रिस्पॉन्स

फिल्म रिलीज होते ही सोशल मीडिया पर इसके रिव्यू की बाढ़ सी आ गई। क्रिटिक्स और दर्शकों को फिल्म बहुत ज्यादा रास नहीं आई है हालांकि अक्षय कुमार की तारीफ हर तरफ हो रही है।

फिल्म की कहानी आसिफ (अक्षय कुमार) नाम के किरदार के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है, जो प्रिया (कियारा आडवाणी) नाम की लड़की से प्यार करता है। कहानी में ट्विस्ट तब आता है, जब आसिफ प्रिया के परिवार वालों को मनाने जाता है और उसके अंदर एक आत्मा घुस जाती है। अक्षय ने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था कि उन्होंने अपने 30 साल के करियर में लक्ष्मी जैसी भूमिका अदा नहीं की।

'कंचना' की हिंदी रीमेक

'लक्ष्मी' राघव लॉरेंस के निर्देशन में ही बनी तमिल फिल्म 'कंचना' की हिंदी रीमेक है। राघव ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताया था कि 'कंचना' का मतलब सोना होता है, जो लक्ष्मी का ही एक रूप है। इसलिए उन्होंने हिंदी रीमेक का नाम 'लक्ष्मी' रखा था। 'कंचना' में मुख्य किरदार खुद राघव लॉरेंस ने निभाया था। पहले यह 22 मई 2020 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होनी थी। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी की वजह से लगे लॉकडाउन के चलते इसे आगे बढ़ा दिया गया।

