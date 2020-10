View this post on Instagram

Saathi. You got some of that genius, someone i know had. Cathartic empathy for every living soul human or otherwise. Hope i can learn a little from that.. i try. And hope them all Plebs learn from it 😉. Aaj kyun? Bas aise hee. Kal? Kal dubbing hai.. ok bye. @therichachadha

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on Sep 17, 2020 at 12:29am PDT