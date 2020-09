सिंगर का गुस्सा:सलमान खान के फैंस पर फिर भड़के अमाल मलिक, उन्हें जाहिल और गटर का चूहा बताते हुए बोले- मुझसे डरकर चुप रहने की उम्मीद मत करना

View this post on Instagram

I prefer to write my thoughts here, so that no one from the media can create sensational titles and distort facts. (I know it’s still gonna happen 🤣)⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ PS : Please don’t share my post if you care too much about your careers in Bollywood 🙏🏻

