धमकी से परेशान सिंगर:'काला चश्मा' के सिंगर इनदीप ने खुद को घर में बंद किया, अमन बैसला खुदकुशी केस के चलते मुसीबत में

एक घंटा पहले
'सैटरडे सैटरडे' और 'काला चश्मा' जैसे गानों के सिंगर इनदीप बख्शी ने इन दिनों दिल्ली स्थित अपने घर में बंद रहने के लिए मजबूर हैं। म्यूजिक वीडियो 'राज' के लिए सुमित गोस्वामी के साथ कोलेबोरेशन के बाद उन्हें लगातार मौत की धमकी मिल रही थी। दरअसल, सुमित पर बिजनेसमैन अमन बैसला को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने का आरोप है और वे फिलहाल जेल में हैं। बैसला ने मरने से पहले सुमित पर उनके पैसे वापस न करने का आरोप लगाया था।

बख्शी को लगातार मिल रही धमकी

स्पॉटबॉय की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, जब से सुमित गोस्वामी के साथ इनदीप बख्शी का गीत 'राज' सामने आया है, तभी से लोग बख्शी और और उनकी फैमिली को सोशल मीडिया पर धमकी दे रहे हैं। लोगों के इस व्यवहार से वे काफी डिस्टर्ब हैं।

न्यूज पोर्टल से बातचीत में बख्शी ने कहा, "मैं आर्टिस्ट और प्रोड्यूसर हूं। मैं यह कैसे जान सकता हूं कि पर्सनल लाइफ में कौन कैसा है? क्योंकि मैं उस इंसान से प्रोफेशनली ही जुड़ा था, वह भी कंपनी के जरिए गीत की शूटिंग के लिए। इसका मतलब यह नहीं है कि मैं भी उसके गुनाह में शामिल हूं। कंपनी के लिए विवाद सही है। यह उनकी दिक्कत है। मैंने उनसे भी बात की है।"

नवंबर में आने वाला था गीत

इनदीप ने आगे कहा, "पहले यह गाना नवंबर में आने वाला था। फिर वीडियो वायरल हो गया, जिसमें मृतक अपनी मौत के लिए गोस्वामी को जिम्मेदार ठहराते दिखाई दे रहा है। हमारा ट्रैक दो महीने पहले शूट हो चुका था और अक्टूबर में यह सामने आ गया।"

जहां जाते हैं, वहां डर लगता है

बख्शी ने बताया कि वे जहां भी जाते हैं, वहां उन्हें अपनी जिंदगी को लेकर डर लगता है। वे यह पता नहीं लगा सकते कि कौन उनके फैन हैं और कौन उन्हें मारने के लिए हमला करने वाला है? उनके मुताबिक, हाल ही में उन्होंने अपने पिता को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए पोस्ट लिखी तो लोगों ने 'मार देंगे' जैसे कमेंट कर उन्हें धमकी दी।

'आप चाहें तो मैं सिंगिंग बंद कर दूंगा'

इनदीप के मुताबिक, कुछ लोगों ने उनकी कार के बोनट पर 'पंगा क्यों लिया?' लिखा। उनकी कार के शीशे भी तोड़ दिए गए। वे कहते हैं, "मैं किसी के खिलाफ नहीं हूं। मैंने सिर्फ रैप लिखा है। धमकी के चलते आधे से ज्यादा आर्टिस्ट्स मेरे साथ काम करने में डर रहे हैं। मेरी मां पूरे दिन रोती रहती है। मुझे समझ नहीं आ रहा कि क्या करूं? अगर आप चाहते हैं तो मैं सिंगिंग भी बंद कर सकता हूं। मेरे लिए मेरा परिवार ही सबकुछ है।"

'बिग बॉस 14' हाथ से निकल गया

इनदीप बख्शी के मुताबिक, वे रियलिटी शो 'बिग बॉस 14' में हिस्सा लेने वाले थे। लेकिन विवाद के चलते उनके हाथ से यह मौका निकल गया। फिलहाल, वे अपने घर में ही बंद हैं।

