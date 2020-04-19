View this post on Instagram

... ਲੰਗਰ Kitchen; act of eating together as one race, without any discrimination between rich and poor, old young, no caste, no religion... Give. Give to the right channels, share the food ! There will be enough for everyone if we can grow networks and share. We will emerge a stronger, kinder race. It’s not about the amount of money. It’s not about making the recipient pose with the donation received, that kills the spirit. Am only putting this out here, to inspire others to do whatever they can. If you can help out even ONE person through this time, it’s ok! But do. At least one ? ALSO, to ask if you guys know any wholesale dealers. Last week, when I was inquiring around, I discovered that the Gurudwara near my house was feeding several hundreds of people a day ! They said they wouldn’t accept cash donations, only rations. ❤️ I managed to procure some groceries, (supplies running low in neighbourhood kirana type stores. The minute one asks for more than 10Kgs one sound like a hoarder, people eye suspiciously)... hence figuring out where I can get bulk deliveries from in Mumbai. Plz help?Would like to do this often! . . . #givingback #donate #helpingothers #richachadha #quarantinestories #sharingiscaring #love #langar

