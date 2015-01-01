पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'सुल्तान' के एक्टर का शॉकिंग खुलासा:37 साल के अमित साध ने कहा- 16 से 18 की उम्र के बीच मैंने 4 बार खुदकुशी की कोशिश की थी

17 मिनट पहले
'काई पो छे', 'सुल्तान' और 'गोल्ड' जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुके अमित साध की मानें तो अपनी टीनएज में उन्होंने चार बार खुदकुशी की कोशिश की थी। उन्होंने यह हैरान करने वाला खुलासा हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में किया, जहां वे मेंटल हेल्थ को लेकर बात कर रहे थे। इस दौरान 37 साल के साध ने कहा कि उनके सुसाइड अटेंप्ट के पीछे की कोई वजह नहीं थी।

'बस मैं सुसाइड करना चाहता था'

मैन एक्सपी से बातचीत में अमित साध ने बताया कि एक दिन अचानक उन्हें लगा कि उन्हें अपनी जिंदगी खत्म कर लेनी चाहिए। वे कहते हैं, "16 से 18 साल की उम्र के बीच मैंने चार बार आत्महत्या करने की कोशिश की। मेरे अंदर सुसाइडल थॉट नहीं थे। बस मैं सुसाइड करना चाहता था।"

उन्होंने आगे कहा, "कोई प्लानिंग नहीं थी। एक दिन उठा और बार-बार खुद की जाने लेने की कोशिश करने लगा। भगवान की कृपा से चौथी बार के प्रयास के बाद मुझे समझ आया कि यह रास्ता नहीं है, यह अंत नहीं है। फिर चीजें बदल गईं। मेरा नजरिया बदल गया। तब से मेरे अंदर कभी हार न मानने की फिलॉस्फी आ गई।"

बड़े एक्टर ने पागल बता दिया था

अपनी जिंदगी के कठिन दौर को याद करते हुए अमित साध ने कहा, "मुझे याद है कि एक बड़े एक्टर ने मेरी एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड को कहा था- 'ये पागल है, इसको साइकैट्रिस्ट के पास लेके जाओ।' फिर जब मैं उस एक्टर से दो साल बाद मिला तो मैंने उनसे कहा- 'सर मैं पागल नहीं हूं।'

उसने कहा- 'अच्छा ठीक है यार तू पागल नहीं है।' और मैंने कहा- जी हां. मैं पागल नहीं हूं। एकदम ठीक हूं। हो सकता है कि मैं ज्यादा इमोशनल हूं या मुझमें दूसरे इश्यूज हैं। हो सकता है कि मैं अकेलापन महसूस करता हूं या परेशान रहता हूं। लेकिन मैं पागल नहीं हूं। मेरा दिमाग बिल्कुल ठीक है।"

'शकुंतला देवी' ने नजर आए थे साध

वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो अमित साध की आखिरी फिल्म 'शकुंतला देवी' थी, जिसमें विद्या बालन और सान्या मल्होत्रा की भी अहम भूमिका थी। यह फिल्म इसी साल जुलाई में आई थी। इसके अलावा, वे इस साल दो वेब सीरीज 'ब्रीद : इंटू द शेडो' और 'अवरोध : द सीज विदइन' में भी नजर आए थे।

