OH DAMN, GEE! Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s “first look” from the forthcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is exactly the replica of an Old Delhi man whose portrait I clicked and posted on my Insta in Jan last year—down to his scarf, beard, glasses! My portrait inspired banker Joe Thomas @instajoetom in Kerala’s Aleppey to turn it into a beautiful sketch (see in next slide) a few days later, which he was kind enough to share with me! In fact, he’s the one who just pointed out to me the movie man’s resemblance to the real man I’d snapped! #inspiration #gulabositabo #amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Mayank Austen Soofi (@thedelhiwalla) on May 23, 2020 at 2:34am PDT