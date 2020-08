जन्माष्टमी सेलिब्रेशन:अमिताभ-अनुपम से लेकर शिल्पा शेट्टी तक कई सेलेब्स ने दी शुभकामनाएं, जावेद अख्तर से हुई गलती तो डिलीट करना पड़ा पहला ट्वीट

View this post on Instagram

Hare Kṛṣṇa Hare Kṛṣṇa Kṛṣṇa Kṛṣṇa Hare Hare Hare Rāma Hare Rāma Rāma Rāma Hare Hare ~ Last year this day, performing the Krishna Abhishek at @iskcontemple 🙏🏻 Janmashtami ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein 🙏🏻 May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage, and bless each one of us with happiness, love, & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami🌺🌸🌼 . . . . . #Janmashtami #LordKrishna #HareKrishna #gratitude #blessed #throwback #krishnajanmashtami

