Kaun kitna shaatir hai yeh aap kal hi dekhiyega! 👀 Trailer out tomorrow. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere. @amitabhbachchan @shoojitsircar @ronnie.lahiri #SheelKumar @juhic3 @filmsrisingsun @kinoworksllp @primevideoin

