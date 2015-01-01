पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमोशनल हुए अमिताभ:पोलैंड में हरिवंश राय बच्चन की मूर्ति के आगे लगा दिवाली का दिया, भावुक बिग बी ने लिखा- सम्मान की बात

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

दिवाली के मौके पर पोलैंड के व्रोकला शहर के एक चौराहे पर लगी कवि हरिवंश राय बच्चन की प्रतिमा के पास भी दीपक लगाया गया। बाबूजी को मिले इस सम्मान की जानकारी अमिताभ बच्चन ने सोशल मीडिया पर दी है। उन्होंने इमोशनल होते हुए लिखा है, "दिवाली पर व्रोकला में बाबूजी की प्रतिमा के सामने दिया लगाकर उन्होंने उन्हें सम्मानित किया है। गौरव और सम्मान की बात है।"

दशहरे पर चौराहे का नामकरण किया गया था

इसी साल दशहरे पर बिग बी ने अपनी एक पोस्ट में यह जानकारी दी थी कि व्रोकला में बाबूजी के नाम पर चौराहे का नाम रखा गया है। उन्होंने लिखा था, "व्रोकला, पोलैंड के सिटी काउंसिल ने एक चौराहे का नाम मेरे पिता के नाम पर रखने का फैसला लिया है। दशहरे पर इससे अच्छा तोहफा कुछ और नहीं हो सकता। परिवार, व्रोकला के भारतीय समुदाय और भारत के लिए गर्व का पल। जय हिंद।"

पोलैंड में पहले भी मिल चुका स्वर्गीय बच्चन को सम्मान

पिछले साल दिसंबर में पोलैंड के एक चर्च में हरिवंश राय बच्चन के लिए प्रार्थना रखी गई थी। बिग बी वहां की जनता का यह प्यार देख इमोशनल हो गए थे। उन्होंने प्रार्थना की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की थी।

बिग बी ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा था, "यूरोप के सबसे पुराने चर्चों में से एक में। पोलैंड में बाबूजी के लिए हुई प्रार्थना में। दिल छूने और भावुक करने वाला लम्हा। उनकी आत्मा को जरूर शांति और प्यार मिलेगा। इस सम्मान के लिए शुक्रिया बिशप और पोलैंड की जनता।"

उस वक्त बिग बी वहां अपनी फिल्म 'चेहरे' की शूटिंग कर रहे थे, जिसका निर्देशन रूमी जाफरी ने किया है। वक्त निकालकर वे चर्च में हुई प्रार्थना में शामिल होने पहुंचे थे।

पोलैंड के कॉलेज स्टूडेंट्स ने गाई थी मधुशाला

इसी साल जुलाई में पोलैंड के एक कॉलेज के स्टूडेंट्स ने हरिवंश राय बच्चन की 'मधुशाला' का गायन किया था। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ था।

बिग बी ने इसे वीडियो साझा करते हुए लिखा था, "मेरे आंसू बह निकले। व्रोकला, पोलैंड को यूनेस्को सिटी ऑफ लिट्रेचर से सम्मानित किया गया था। आज उन्होंने यूनिवर्सिटी की छत पर स्टूडेंट द्वारा बाबूजी की मधुशाला का गायन करवाया। उन्होंने संदेश दिया है कि व्रोकला डॉ. हरिवंश राय बच्चन का शहर है।"

