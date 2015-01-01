पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रोल हुए अमिताभ:78 साल के बिग बी ने दीं छठ पूजा की शुभकामनाएं, सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने गलती पकड़कर कहा- लिखना सीख लो

28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने सोशल मीडिया पर सूर्य उपासना के पर्व छठ पूजा की शुभकामनाएं दीं। हालांकि, अपने ट्वीट में भूलवश उन्होंने 'छठ' को 'छत' लिख दिया, जिसकी वजह से सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। 78 साल के बिग बी ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, "छठ पूजा (प्रतिहार षष्ठी/ सूर्य षष्ठी)...सभी को नमस्कार...सूर्य से उसके परोपकार के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगते हुए। शुक्रवार, 20 नवंबर। छत (छठ) पूजा की अनेक-अनेक शुभकामनाएं।"

सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स ने ऐसे कमेंट किए, देखें प्रिंट स्क्रीन

दो दिन पहले भी ऐसी गलती की थी

दो दिन पहले भी अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने एक ट्वीट में ऐसी ही गलती की थी। दरअसल, बिग बी ने महात्मा गांधी का एक कोट शेयर किया था और सबसे नीचे लिखा था, "आपको आता है यह किसने कहा था?" हालांकि, पूरे चार घंटे बाद उन्हें अपनी गलती समझ आई कि 'आपको आता है' की जगह 'आपको पता है' होना चाहिए। बिग बी ने अपने वाक्य को सही करते हुए सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स से माफी मांगी थी।

अमिताभ ने जो ट्वीट में लिखा था-

चार घंटे बाद किया गया करेक्शन-

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें