No one but no one could lip sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable 👏👏👏👏👏

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on Jun 13, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT