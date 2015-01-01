पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमिताभ बच्चन का ब्लॉग:78 साल के बिग बी ने ब्लॉग में लिखा- नई नस्ल को देखकर खौफ में हूं, खुद को असहाय और छोटा महसूस करता हूं

3 मिनट पहले
महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन की मानें तो वे नई जनरेशन को देखकर खौफ में हैं और खुद को उनके सामने बौना महसूस करते हैं। 78 साल के बिग बी ने हाल ही में अपने ब्लॉग में लिखा कि 50 साल लंबा करियर होने के बावजूद हर घंटे कई ऐसे सबक हैं, जो वे सीख रहे हैं। खासकर तब जबकि वे नए टैलेंट को उभरते हुए देखते हैं।

'असहाय और बहुत छोटा महसूस करता हूं'

बिग बी ने अपने ब्लॉग में लिखा, "मैं इस नई नस्ल से खौफ में हूं। मैं स्क्रीन के दायरे से फूटकर बाहर निकल रहे ताजा टैलेंट के जश्न में हूं। मैं खुद को देखता हूं तो उनके सामने असहाय और बहुत छोटा महसूस करता हूं।"

अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने ब्लॉग में लिखा है कि वे सौभाग्यशाली हैं कि एक ऐसे युग में रह रहे हैं, जहां प्रतिभाओं को पर्दे पर मजबूती के साथ अपना हुनर दिखाने का मौका मिलते देखा जा सकता है।

बीते दिनों ट्रोल हुए थे बिग बी

अमिताभ बच्चन ने पिछले दिनों अपनी एक फोटो शेयर कर लिखा था, "एक बात तो तय है कि दुनिया में लोगों के पास फुर्सत बहुत है।" इसके बाद उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया गया था।

एक यूजर ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा था, "तभी तो आपकी वाहियात फिल्में देख-देखकर आपको सुपरस्टार बना दिया।" एक अन्य यूजर का कमेंट था, "इसीलिए तो आप महानायक बने। वरना कौन जाता 3 घंटे आपकी मूवी देखने के लिए।" एक यूजर ने कमेंट बॉक्स में लिखा था, "सही कहा...अपने ट्वीट का नंबर देना, ये भी किसी फुर्सतिया काम से कम नहीं है।"

आखिरी बार 'गुलाबो सिताबो' में दिखे थे

वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो अमिताभ बच्चन इन दिनों टीवी पर 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' का 12वां सीजन होस्ट कर रहे हैं। फिल्मों में वे आखिरी बार 'गुलाबो सिताबो' में दिखे थे, जो ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज हुई थी। उनकी अपकमिंग फिल्मों में नागराज मंजुले की 'झुंड', अयान मुखर्जी की 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' और रूमी जाफरी की 'चेहरे' शामिल हैं।

