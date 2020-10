View this post on Instagram

The City Council of the City of Wroclaw, Poland has decided to name a Square after my Father .. there could not have been a more apt blessing on Dushhera than this .. a moment of extreme pride for the family , for the Indian community in Wroclaw .. and India .. JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

