Remember when you were unwell, and she nursed you back to health? This #MothersDay, let’s go back to those old days, and share our troubles with our loved ones. Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hain! #IndiaFightsCorona #SetuMeraBodyguard

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on May 9, 2020 at 11:33am PDT