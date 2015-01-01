पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिग बी के घर दिवाली पार्टी नहीं:अभिषेक बच्चन ने पुष्टि करते हुए कहा- इस साल हमने एक फैमिली मेंबर खो दी, ऐसे में कौन पार्टी करेगा?

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अमिताभ बच्चन हर साल दिवाली पर अपने घर में ग्रैंड पार्टी होस्ट करते हैं। लेकिन इस बार उनके यहां ऐसी कोई पार्टी नहीं होगी। इस बात की पुष्टि अमिताभ के बेटे और अभिनेता अभिषेक बच्चन ने की है। उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, "यह सच है कि इस साल हमारे परिवार में एक सदस्य की मौत हुई है। मेरी बहन (श्वेता) की सास (रितु नंदा) का निधन हुआ है। ऐसे समय में कौन पार्टी करेगा?" 14 जनवरी को रितु नंदा के निधन के बाद उनके भाई और बिग बी के खास दोस्तों में से एक ऋषि कपूर भी 30 अप्रैल को दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए।

अभिषेक ने कोरोना का हवाला भी दिया

अभिषेक ने स्पॉटबॉय से बातचीत में आगे कहा, "सभ्यता अब तक के सबसे बड़े संकट (कोविड-19 महामारी) से गुजर रही है। हमें जितना संभव हो, सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। अत्यंत सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना ही एकमात्र विकल्प है। और वह भी इस बात की गारंटी नहीं है कि आपको इन्फेक्शन नहीं होगा। दिवाली पार्टी और अन्य सामाजिक अवसर अब दूर के सपने हो गए हैं।"

बच्चन परिवार के चार लोग हुए थे संक्रमित

इसी साल जुलाई में बच्चन परिवार के चार सदस्य अमिताभ, अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या कोविड-19 से संक्रमित हो गए थे। सभी को मुंबई के नानावटी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था। इनमें सबसे पहले ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या रिकवर हुई थीं और अभिषेक सबसे बाद में ठीक हुए थे।

78 साल के अमिताभ और 44 वर्षीय अभिषेक 11 जुलाई को एक साथ अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए थे। 22 दिन तक आइसोलेशन वार्ड में रहने के बाद अमिताभ 2 अगस्त को डिस्चार्ज हो गए थे। जबकि अभिषेक 28 दिन बाद घर लौट पाए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें