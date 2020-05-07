Change Cookies Settings

लॉकडाउन में ग्रैजुएशन / ग्रैजुएट हुईं अमिताभ की नातिन नव्या, कोरोना के कारण रद्द हुई सेरेमनी तो घर में ही मना लिया जश्न

दैनिक भास्कर

May 07, 2020, 11:31 AM IST

मुंबई. अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन नव्या नवेली नंदा ग्रैजुएट हो गई हैं। महानायक ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैन्स को यह जानकारी देते हुए खुशी जाहिर की है। साथ ही इस बात पर खेद भी जताया है कि कोरोनावायरस के खतरे के चलते नव्या के कॉलेज में दीक्षांत समारोह नहीं हुआ। हालांकि, बिग बी की मानें तो नव्या ने अपने इस खास दिन को घर में ही अपने अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट किया। 

अमिताभ ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा है, "नातिन नव्या...एक यंग स्टूडेंट की जिंदगी का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दिन...ग्रैजुएशन डे। वह न्यूयॉर्क के कॉलेज से ग्रैजुएट हो गई। लेकिन समारोह और उपस्थिति कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के कारण रद्द कर दिए गए। वह जा नहीं सकी। इस जरूरी मौके के लिए हम भी उसके साथ जाने वाले थे। लेकिन वह गाउन और कैप पहनना चाहती थी। इसलिए स्टाफ ने तत्काल गाउन और कैप सिलकर दिए। उसने इन्हें पहना और जलसा में अपने घर पर ही इसे सेलिब्रेट किया। नव्या आप पर गर्व है। भगवान आप पर आशीर्वाद बनाए रखे। वाकई सकारात्मक खुशहाल रवैया। लव यू।" 

अमिताभ बच्चन ने इसके अलावा भी कई अन्य पोस्ट साझा की हैं। एक पोस्ट में नव्या के साथ उनकी मां नजर आ रही हैं। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा है, "श्वेता का रिएक्शन बिल्कुल जया और नव्या का रिएक्शन बिल्कुल श्वेता जैसा तब का है, जब वह युवा थी।" वहीं, एक अन्य पोस्ट में नव्या हाथ हवा में लहराकर डांसिंग स्टाइल में पोज दे रही हैं। 

श्वेता ने लिखा- हमें तुम पर गर्व है नव्या
अमिताभ की बेटी और नव्या की मां श्वेता बच्चन ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर विस्तृत जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने लिखा, "2020 की क्लास। नव्या ने आज अपना कॉलेज पूरा कर लिया। चूंकि वह और इस साल ग्रैजुएट होने वाले सभी लोग समारोह नहीं कर सके। इसलिए हमने इसके DIY (Do It Yourself) का फैसला लिया। एक चार्ट पेपर कैप और एक गाउन ब्लैक टेंटिंग के स्क्रैप से हाथ से सिले गए।" इसके आगे श्वेता ने नव्या को बधाई देते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें उनपर गर्व है।

अभिषेक को याद आया नव्या के कॉलेज का पहला दिन
नव्या के मामा अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें बधाई दी है। वे लिखते हैं, "ग्रैजुएट होने पर तुम्हे बधाई हो मेरी नव्या। हालांकि, लॉकडाउन की वजह से हम इसे आपके कॉलेज और क्लासमेट्स के साथ सेलिब्रेट करने में सक्षम नहीं हैं। लेकिन इस कमी को घर के गार्डन ने पूरा कर दिया। लगता है जैसे कल की ही बात है, जब हम तुम्हे फ्रेशर के रूप में छात्रावास के कमरे में ले जा रहे थे। वेट...स्ट्राइक...'हम' नहीं 'मैं'। (तुम हमेशा मामू से भारी वजन उठवाने में कामयाब रहीं।) भगवान तुम पर आशीर्वाद बनाए रखे।"

