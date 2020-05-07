दैनिक भास्करMay 07, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
मुंबई. अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन नव्या नवेली नंदा ग्रैजुएट हो गई हैं। महानायक ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैन्स को यह जानकारी देते हुए खुशी जाहिर की है। साथ ही इस बात पर खेद भी जताया है कि कोरोनावायरस के खतरे के चलते नव्या के कॉलेज में दीक्षांत समारोह नहीं हुआ। हालांकि, बिग बी की मानें तो नव्या ने अपने इस खास दिन को घर में ही अपने अंदाज में सेलिब्रेट किया।
View this post on Instagram
Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU💕💕💕💕
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on May 6, 2020 at 7:22am PDT
अमिताभ ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा है, "नातिन नव्या...एक यंग स्टूडेंट की जिंदगी का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दिन...ग्रैजुएशन डे। वह न्यूयॉर्क के कॉलेज से ग्रैजुएट हो गई। लेकिन समारोह और उपस्थिति कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के कारण रद्द कर दिए गए। वह जा नहीं सकी। इस जरूरी मौके के लिए हम भी उसके साथ जाने वाले थे। लेकिन वह गाउन और कैप पहनना चाहती थी। इसलिए स्टाफ ने तत्काल गाउन और कैप सिलकर दिए। उसने इन्हें पहना और जलसा में अपने घर पर ही इसे सेलिब्रेट किया। नव्या आप पर गर्व है। भगवान आप पर आशीर्वाद बनाए रखे। वाकई सकारात्मक खुशहाल रवैया। लव यू।"
अमिताभ बच्चन ने इसके अलावा भी कई अन्य पोस्ट साझा की हैं। एक पोस्ट में नव्या के साथ उनकी मां नजर आ रही हैं। उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा है, "श्वेता का रिएक्शन बिल्कुल जया और नव्या का रिएक्शन बिल्कुल श्वेता जैसा तब का है, जब वह युवा थी।" वहीं, एक अन्य पोस्ट में नव्या हाथ हवा में लहराकर डांसिंग स्टाइल में पोज दे रही हैं।
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on May 6, 2020 at 8:10am PDT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on May 6, 2020 at 8:13am PDT
श्वेता ने लिखा- हमें तुम पर गर्व है नव्या
अमिताभ की बेटी और नव्या की मां श्वेता बच्चन ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर विस्तृत जानकारी दी है। उन्होंने लिखा, "2020 की क्लास। नव्या ने आज अपना कॉलेज पूरा कर लिया। चूंकि वह और इस साल ग्रैजुएट होने वाले सभी लोग समारोह नहीं कर सके। इसलिए हमने इसके DIY (Do It Yourself) का फैसला लिया। एक चार्ट पेपर कैप और एक गाउन ब्लैक टेंटिंग के स्क्रैप से हाथ से सिले गए।" इसके आगे श्वेता ने नव्या को बधाई देते हुए लिखा है कि उन्हें उनपर गर्व है।
View this post on Instagram
Class of 2020 - Navya finished college today and since she and everyone else graduating this year won’t get a ceremony we decided to DIY one. With a chart paper cap and a gown hand stitched from scraps of black tenting. I threw on a Fordham ( her college ) sweatshirt over my PJ’s!! Congratulations baby I love you and am proud of you! Go forth and conquer x ( I’m not crying you’re crying)
A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on May 6, 2020 at 6:26am PDT
अभिषेक को याद आया नव्या के कॉलेज का पहला दिन
नव्या के मामा अभिषेक बच्चन ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें बधाई दी है। वे लिखते हैं, "ग्रैजुएट होने पर तुम्हे बधाई हो मेरी नव्या। हालांकि, लॉकडाउन की वजह से हम इसे आपके कॉलेज और क्लासमेट्स के साथ सेलिब्रेट करने में सक्षम नहीं हैं। लेकिन इस कमी को घर के गार्डन ने पूरा कर दिया। लगता है जैसे कल की ही बात है, जब हम तुम्हे फ्रेशर के रूप में छात्रावास के कमरे में ले जा रहे थे। वेट...स्ट्राइक...'हम' नहीं 'मैं'। (तुम हमेशा मामू से भारी वजन उठवाने में कामयाब रहीं।) भगवान तुम पर आशीर्वाद बनाए रखे।"
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations my Navya on your graduation! Although due to the lockdown you were not able to celebrate it at your university with your classmates and the home garden had to suffice.... Seems like yesterday that we were moving you into your dorm room as a freshman... Wait, strike that. Not "we", "I"!! (You always managed to make Mamu do the heavy lifting 😉). God bless you! Can't wait to see what you have in store for the world. ❤️
A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on May 6, 2020 at 7:48am PDT