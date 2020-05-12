Change Cookies Settings

नई शुरुआत / अमिताभ की नातिन नव्या ने शुरू किया बिजनेस, तीन दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर लाईं महिलाओं के लिए प्लेटफॉर्म

दैनिक भास्कर

May 12, 2020, 06:04 PM IST

मुंबई. अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन नव्या नवेली नंदा ने अपना बिजनेस शुरू किया है। उन्होंने आरा हेल्थ नाम से एक प्लेटफॉर्म लॉन्च किया है, जहां महिलाएं अपने हेल्थ इश्यूज पर डिस्कशन कर सकती हैं। सोमवार को आरा हेल्थ का इंस्टाग्राम पेज बनाकर इसका ऐलान किया गया। 23 साल की नव्या ने अपनी तीन अन्य फ्रेंड्स अहिल्या मेहता, मल्लिका साहनी और प्रज्ञा साबू के साथ मिलकर यह इनिशिएटिव शुरू किया है। 

मां-मामा और दोस्त ने दी बधाई 
नव्या की जिंदगी की नई शुरुआत पर उनकी मां श्वेता बच्चन और मामा अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ-साथ उनके खास दोस्त मीजान जाफरी ने भी बधाई दी है। श्वेता ने लिखा है, "ब्रावो लेडीज। आगे बढ़ो और आसमान छुओ।" वहीं, अभिषेक ने लिखा है, "बहुत अच्छा नव्या, मुझे तुम पर गर्व है।" मीजान जाफरी ने भी कमेंट बॉक्स में लिखा है, "बधाई हो नव्या नंदा।"

Our Mission

हाल ही में ग्रैजुएट हुई हैं नव्या
बीते दिनों अमिताभ बच्चन ने नव्या के ग्रैजुएट होने की खुशखबरी सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी। अमिताभ ने अपनी एक पोस्ट में लिखा था, "नातिन नव्या...एक यंग स्टूडेंट की जिंदगी का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दिन...ग्रैजुएशन डे। वह न्यूयॉर्क के कॉलेज से ग्रैजुएट हो गई। लेकिन समारोह कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के कारण रद्द कर दिया गया। हालांकि, वह गाउन और कैप पहनना चाहती थी। इसलिए स्टाफ ने तत्काल गाउन और कैप सिलकर दिए। उसने इन्हें पहना और जलसा में अपने घर पर ही इसे सेलिब्रेट किया। नव्या आप पर गर्व है। वाकई सकारात्मक खुशहाल रवैया।" 

