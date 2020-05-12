दैनिक भास्करMay 12, 2020, 06:04 PM IST
मुंबई. अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन नव्या नवेली नंदा ने अपना बिजनेस शुरू किया है। उन्होंने आरा हेल्थ नाम से एक प्लेटफॉर्म लॉन्च किया है, जहां महिलाएं अपने हेल्थ इश्यूज पर डिस्कशन कर सकती हैं। सोमवार को आरा हेल्थ का इंस्टाग्राम पेज बनाकर इसका ऐलान किया गया। 23 साल की नव्या ने अपनी तीन अन्य फ्रेंड्स अहिल्या मेहता, मल्लिका साहनी और प्रज्ञा साबू के साथ मिलकर यह इनिशिएटिव शुरू किया है।
We are young and independent women who have come together to solve a common problem that has not been given the attention it deserves. Our different backgrounds and experiences have inspired us to help empower other women! Ahilya Mehta @ahilyamehta Mallika Sahney @mallika414 Navya Nanda @navyananda Pragya Saboo @pragyasaboo
मां-मामा और दोस्त ने दी बधाई
नव्या की जिंदगी की नई शुरुआत पर उनकी मां श्वेता बच्चन और मामा अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ-साथ उनके खास दोस्त मीजान जाफरी ने भी बधाई दी है। श्वेता ने लिखा है, "ब्रावो लेडीज। आगे बढ़ो और आसमान छुओ।" वहीं, अभिषेक ने लिखा है, "बहुत अच्छा नव्या, मुझे तुम पर गर्व है।" मीजान जाफरी ने भी कमेंट बॉक्स में लिखा है, "बधाई हो नव्या नंदा।"
हाल ही में ग्रैजुएट हुई हैं नव्या
बीते दिनों अमिताभ बच्चन ने नव्या के ग्रैजुएट होने की खुशखबरी सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी। अमिताभ ने अपनी एक पोस्ट में लिखा था, "नातिन नव्या...एक यंग स्टूडेंट की जिंदगी का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण दिन...ग्रैजुएशन डे। वह न्यूयॉर्क के कॉलेज से ग्रैजुएट हो गई। लेकिन समारोह कोरोना और लॉकडाउन के कारण रद्द कर दिया गया। हालांकि, वह गाउन और कैप पहनना चाहती थी। इसलिए स्टाफ ने तत्काल गाउन और कैप सिलकर दिए। उसने इन्हें पहना और जलसा में अपने घर पर ही इसे सेलिब्रेट किया। नव्या आप पर गर्व है। वाकई सकारात्मक खुशहाल रवैया।"
Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of Corona and lockdown .. she could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. BUT .. she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and Cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you NAVYA .. god bless .. such a positive and happy attitude .. LOVE YOU💕💕💕💕
