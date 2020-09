बिग बी की नातिन का कंफेशन:एंजाइटी से जूझ चुकी हैं अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन नव्या नवेली नंदा, उबरने के लिए लेना पड़ा था थेरेपी का सहारा

View this post on Instagram

Bringing you our first ever Aara Conversation - from the founders:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Mallika Sahney⁣⁣ Pragya Saboo⁣⁣ Ahilya Mehta⁣⁣ Navya Nanda ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Honest. Personal. And very real. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ We want to share all our experiences with you, in hopes that you may relate to it♥️⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Today we wanted to talk about our experience with therapy. Something that all 4 of us have experienced and been through, we wanted to share our journey with you guys. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ DM or comment below to share your stories with us! And let us know what you want us to talk about next 🙌🏼⁣ ⁣ #AaraConversation

A post shared by Aara Health (@aarahealth) on Aug 31, 2020 at 5:49am PDT