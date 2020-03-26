दैनिक भास्कर Mar 26, 2020, 05:24 PM IST

बॉलीवुड डेस्क. कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए इन दिनों पूरे भारत को लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है। लोगों को सिर्फ जरुरी काम करने के लिए ही घर से बाहर निकलने की इजाजत है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी अपने अपने तरीकों से घर पर रहने की अपील कर रहे हैं।

हाल ही में जन्नत एक्ट्रेस सोनल चौहान ने अपने फैंस को घर पर रहने की सलाह दी है। उन्होंने एक कुशन के साथ वाली तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें लिखा है,' घर पर रहना बाहर जाने का नया तरीका बन चुका है'। इसके पहले भी सोनल ने एक तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें वो पेपर पर स्टे होम का मैसेज दे रही हैं। इस पेपर पर उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैं आप सब के लिए घर पर हूं'।

Stay at home guys 🏠♥️ These 21 days will decide our country’s future!! Our country’s future is in our hands. Let’s do this together !!! •stay indoors •wash your hands with soap regularly •maintain social distancing . . . . . . . . #indiafightscorona #worldfightscorona #sonalchauhan #socialdistancing #quarantine #positivevibes #miracle #magic

