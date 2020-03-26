दैनिक भास्करMar 26, 2020, 05:24 PM IST
बॉलीवुड डेस्क. कोरोनावायरस के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए इन दिनों पूरे भारत को लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है। लोगों को सिर्फ जरुरी काम करने के लिए ही घर से बाहर निकलने की इजाजत है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी अपने अपने तरीकों से घर पर रहने की अपील कर रहे हैं।
हाल ही में जन्नत एक्ट्रेस सोनल चौहान ने अपने फैंस को घर पर रहने की सलाह दी है। उन्होंने एक कुशन के साथ वाली तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें लिखा है,' घर पर रहना बाहर जाने का नया तरीका बन चुका है'। इसके पहले भी सोनल ने एक तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें वो पेपर पर स्टे होम का मैसेज दे रही हैं। इस पेपर पर उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैं आप सब के लिए घर पर हूं'।
Stay at home guys 🏠♥️ These 21 days will decide our country’s future!! Our country’s future is in our hands. Let’s do this together !!! •stay indoors •wash your hands with soap regularly •maintain social distancing . . . . . . . . #indiafightscorona #worldfightscorona #sonalchauhan #socialdistancing #quarantine #positivevibes #miracle #magic
I stay home for ALL OF YOU ♥️💫🙏🏻 It’s imperative that each one of us behaves responsibly at this time. We must do it for each other. Let’s start this chain to break the chain of CORONA !!! Make your own placard and Tell me who you’re doing this for and tag me and hashtag #istayhomefor 💫🧿🙏🏻 #worldfightscorona #indiafightscorona #humanityfightscorona @narendramodi
अपनी मजेदार पोस्ट से फैंस को एंटरटेन करने वालीं अमायरा दस्तूर भी लोगों को घर पर रहने की सलाह दे रही हैं। सोनल के पिता एक डॉक्टर हैं जो इन दिनों इलाज करने में व्यस्त हैं। ऐसे में सोनल ने लिखा, 'मैं अपने पिताजी के लिए घर पर हूं। पापा डॉक्टर हैं और देश के नागरिकों के लिए रोज अस्पताल जाते हैं। मैं अपने परिवार, अपने दोस्तों और अपने देश के लिए घर पर हूं'।
I read somewhere that if the roles were reversed and young people were more likely to catch this disease and die, our parents and grandparents would go to the ends of this earth and do absolutely anything to protect us. Even if it put their lives at risk. That really hit me. Everyone, it’s our turn to show them our unconditional love and it’s our turn to protect them as they have protected us! . #socialdistancing #coronapandemic #iwillstayhomeforyou #lockdown #covid_19 #stayhomestaysafe #inthistogether ♥️🙏🏻
रवीना टंडन ने एक वीडियो के जरिए लोगों से घर पर रहने की गुजारिश की है। उन्होंने वीडियो में बताया है कि किस तरह परिवार के साथ रहकर बाकी लोगों को भी कोरोनावायरस से बचाया जा सकता है।
#staysafe #stayinghome #doyourbit as a responsible citizen. 🇮🇳🙏🏻
एक्टर विक्की कौशल ने भी एक अलग अंदाज में लोगों से घर पर रहने की अपील की है। उन्होंने बेटमैन की एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'अगर लोग यही भाषा समझते हैं'।
If that’s the language one understands...
