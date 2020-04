View this post on Instagram

It's my birthday! And Mr. Husband has prepared the world's best kheer only for me! Thank you @rohitreddygoa for making my favourite kheer and thank you @madhursugar.official for adding the right sweetness that's safe and hygienic! #ShuddhChunoSahiChuno #untouchedbyhands #madhursugar #sweetnesspartner

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Apr 14, 2020 at 12:04am PDT